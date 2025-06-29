Tyreek Hill Teases Another Massive Race Moments After Humiliating Noah Lyles’ Brother

For months, fans were buzzing, hanging onto every hint and teaser about a dream 100-meter race between Miami Dolphins’ speedster Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. The hype was unreal — both guys kept fueling the fire on social media, hyping it up as the ultimate sprint showdown. But then, out of nowhere, disappointment struck. Just days before it was supposed to happen, the race got scrapped due to personal reasons and other complications. Fans were crushed. But Tyreek wasn’t ready to let the moment slip away.

With Noah out of the picture, Hill quickly pivoted, locking in a race against Noah’s brother, Josephus Lyles, at the ATX Classic. And just like that, the spotlight shifted, setting the stage for a brand-new showdown. Jump to Saturday, June 28, 2025 — all eyes were on the 100m prelims in Texas, easily the most hyped race of the season. Tyreek Hill, dripping in that signature Dolphins swagger, hit the track with a grin full of confidence. And he backed it up. According to TrackGazette, Hill threw down a blazing 10.10 seconds, aided by a 2.7 wind, and secured 4th place.

Lawrence Johnson took the top spot with a clean 10.00 flat, while Josephus Lyles ended up 5th, clocking 10.25. But the real moment? That shot of Hill—gloves on, smile wide, standing tall among the pros. If anyone doubted him, that race proved the NFL star can hold his own with the track world’s best. However, it seems his son is now ready to follow in the exact footsteps of his father. The 31-year-old shared a story on his Instagram account while working out with his son, Zev. He captioned the post as, ‘Up next @Khaihill19’. The Miami Dolphins’ star is 31 now, and like it or not, the time’s coming when he’ll have to pass the baton to the next generation. And he’s making sure it happens in style. Just a few days ago, Tyreek was fully locked in, helping his son Zev gear up and train for an upcoming track meet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah) Expand Post

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyreek shared a glimpse of the intense training routine his son was doing and captioned the IG post as, “This is What It’s All About. ❤️ Big Day tomorrow. Race Day, for my lil boy.” In the post, Tyreek was also seen giving some valuable tips to his son and said, “You want success, you gotta work hard for it.” And from the way things turned out, Zev was all ears towards his father’s advice. Hill’s recipe for success—built on relentless hard work—is leaving its mark on his son. Even with offseason challenges and personal matters swirling around, Tyreek has leaned even harder into being a hands-on dad.

Tyreek Hill shared some hard life lessons with his son while training him

Widely known as the “Cheetah” for his unmatched speed, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill didn’t take the easy road to NFL greatness. His journey was filled with bumps — from college transfers to off-field controversies that threatened to derail his career. But Hill powered through the adversity, turning every setback into fuel. Today, he stands as one of the most dangerous and reliable offensive threats in the league. Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniels praised Hill and said, “There’s only one Tyreek Hill. He’s got a rare combination of speed, toughness, and football intelligence.”And honestly, what’s more poetic than seeing the veteran himself pass that relentless mindset down to the next generation?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Cheetah’ is prepared to train his son, not just building him up physically, but also mentally for the bigger race called life. As the video started, Hill said, “Gotta be hard on my son this week. He got a track meet that we’re preparing for and I’m gonna turn him up. You know? We don’t expect nothing but greatness in the Hill family. Alot of people can say “oh you’re hard on your son” but my dad was the same way and look at me.” However, his teaching just didn’t end there. Hill made sure that his son, from a very young age, understood that the only way to become successful in life is to work hard.

He further added, “Whatever you want in life, you gotta work hard for it. You want money? You gotta work hard for it. Anything, you know? It builds character, it’s discipline, working hard. It may not be for the sports world. It could be for whatever you wanna be, you know? Lawyer, Doctor, Teacher. You gotta work hard, you gotta embrace it. Or a football coach.” Hill has dealt with his share of legal issues, domestic allegations in his early years, and career hurdles that easily could’ve knocked him off course. But instead of letting it define him, he’s flipped the script. He is now using those hard-earned lessons to guide his children, especially his son.