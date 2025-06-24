Tyreek Hill Throws Shade at IShowSpeed in Strong Message After Noah Lyles Calls Off Race

Tyreek Hill loves speed—both on and off the gridiron. The Miami Dolphins star, nicknamed ‘Cheetah,’ wears his title as the NFL’s fastest player with pride. His explosive 4.29-second 40-yard dash time isn’t just a number—it’s a badge of honor. At 5’10″ and 191 lbs, Hill’s low center of gravity and quick bursts make him a nightmare for defenders. Every snap is a chance to turn a routine play into a highlight reel. But speed isn’t just his job, it’s his identity. Whether he’s burning past cornerbacks or playfully challenging other athletes, Hill never misses a chance to flex his elite quickness. This time, he did it again!

When a recent race between two internet personalities—IShowSpeed and Daniel LaBelle—caught his attention, the NFL speedster couldn’t resist weighing in. And, as usual, Hill’s response was as fast as his feet. The Dolphins star took to his Instagram story, breaking it down like a true speed analyst. “All right, let’s watch this Speed versus Daniel race right here,” he said, before immediately roasting the shaky camerawork, “Whoever this cameraman is, is terrible.“

Tyreek Hill gave credit where it was due, shouting out both guys as “great content“—but made it clear he wasn’t impressed by the race itself. “Daniel, you’re never gonna beat Speed,” he declared, before turning the heat up on his longtime rival. “Speed, once again, you’re ducking me.”

Sep 30, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.

The jab wasn’t new—these two have been going back and forth for years. The Fanatics Fest drama was still fresh. Speed had just beaten YouTuber Ashton Hall and confidently claimed he’d take down Hill in a 60-meter dash. Hence, Hill fired back instantly, commenting on Fanatics’ post, “wya @ishowspeed?????” He even reposted Speed’s interview, adding, “calling me out but ducking me here is crazy.“

Now, after watching Speed’s latest race in this new video, Hill doubled down. “The race was great, but you two slew-footed,” he said. Then came the challenge – again. “I’m your next opponent, bro. Let’s get this race in.” Well, if both want a race is possible soon, as Hill highlighted that they both live in Miami. So, it would be safer to say that the Dolphins’ wideout doesn’t just call out YouTubers—he’s gone after Olympians, too. The man loves speed, and he’s not afraid to test his against anyone, even Noah Lyles.

Tyreek Hill’s olympic-sized challenge

Cheetah and Noah Lyles had the internet buzzing for months with their back-and-forth about who’s faster. Last summer, right after Lyles won Olympic gold in Paris, Hill dropped a bold claim: “I would beat Noah Lyles. I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles.” That set the stage for what could’ve been the most entertaining race of the year—until it wasn’t.

Lyles, never shy with his words, had already stirred things up by calling out the NBA for labeling its champions “world champions.” “That ain’t the world,” he said. “There ain’t no flags in the NBA.” So when Hill came at him, the track star didn’t hold back. The trash talk escalated—Lyles flashed a “Tyreek Could Never” sign after a race in February, and the WR fired back by running a 10.15-second 100m and holding up his sign, “Noah Could Never.”

Now, the much-hyped race between Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles has just hit a major roadblock. Last week, the Olympic champion dropped the bombshell that their planned Times Square showdown was officially off. “We were going to shut down New York’s Times Square,” Lyles revealed at an event in France, sounding genuinely disappointed. The reason? A mix of personal issues and – surprisingly – sponsors who didn’t believe the race was actually happening.

Lyles admitted they were “very deep into creating the event” that was supposed to happen this very weekend. But potential sponsors dropped the ball, thinking it was all just social media chatter. “A lot of people didn’t believe it to be true,” Lyles explained. Meanwhile, Hill isn’t letting this slide – his recent meme comparing Lyles to Homer Simpson retreating into bushes says it all.

So, while the race may be postponed, one thing’s certain: this rivalry has legs. And if these two ever do line up, Times Square won’t be big enough to hold the crowd that’ll show up to see who’s the fastest!