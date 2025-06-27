Tyreek Hill Warns Patrick Mahomes That Chiefs Are Done as ‘Regret’ Fuels AFC Dream

The Miami Dolphins, coming into the 2025 season, are full of hope and optimism. But the previous season that they had put a limit on those hopes. Simply looking at their record of 8-9, you’d say that it wasn’t that bad. It is only after you dive deep into their performances that you get the true gist of it. We saw some poor performances last season with Tyreek Hill, who averaged just 56.4 yards, and Tua Tagovailoa, who, despite having an impressive pass accuracy, threw the ball deep rarely.

These factors have all resulted in Mike McDaniel now being on the hot seat and feeling the pressure. And while there is still some doubt over how well the Dolphins will swim this season, a player has displayed confidence. In a clip from the Glory Daze Podcast posted on X, we can see host Johnny Manziel in conversation with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who talked about the Chiefs continuing to have success.

“As a player who’s been there, it’s sad. Because it’s like… Them my boys, you know what I’m saying? I had a chance to be there with them boys. But just watching Pat and his growth, you know what I’m saying? Watching Andy and how those guys roll over there, it’s a beautiful thing to see, man,” Hill said. Seemingly sad that the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl last season, and confident that he could’ve done something for the team. It seems there’s no love lost between Tyreek and the Chiefs, especially the players. After all, Hill did play for the Chiefs for the first six years of his career.

But just as Johnny began to predict that the Super Bowl loss was just a one-off and that the Chiefs would be on top as long as they have Mahomes, Tyreek interjected. “Man, you asleep, bro. The Dolphins going to take that, bro,” he said with confidence. “Miami Dolphins taking the AFC, bro. Don’t doubt it, bro. Like, bro, we just seen OKC and the Pacers in the finals. Anything can happen, right? I’m just saying,” he added. Referring to the NBA finals, where the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Pacers. Hill also seemed to show some slightly misplaced optimism while saying that the Dolphins will become the AFC champions.

While admittedly, the Chiefs had a rough season due to injuries and some loss in form, they still managed to reach the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Dolphins were nowhere near the Chiefs in quality. Taking Hill as an example, granted that he was playing through a wrist injury, but he was a shadow of himself, recording half the average he had in 2023. While the Dolphins’ defence did well, it was ultimately their offence that failed.

And hey, Hill’s “Tua is the best quarterback in the NFL” claim is true, but it is also slightly misleading. While Tua did have a pass accuracy of 72.9%, most of his passes were short. Only 6% of all his passes were deep throws (20 or more yards). According to Pro Football Focus, this was the lowest mark of any quarterback with at least 100 attempts.

While there are contradictions between what Tyreek is saying and what the truth is, his outlook towards the team has surprisingly changed. It wasn’t a long time ago that he was considering leaving the Dolphins. And now he’s become the Dolphins’ biggest cheerleader, with his high hopes and expectations.

Tyreek Hill confirms return to football and Miami

It was just months ago that rumors of Tyreek ‘Cheetah’ Hill dashing towards another team were emerging after a below-par season. After all, it was the first time since his sophomore year that he failed to make 1,000 receiving yards and the Pro Bowl roster. Even the Dolphins had failed to make the playoffs for the first time in his tenure. All the failures and the disappointment were on display after the season ended for them when he declared, “I’m just opening that door myself. I’m just opening the door. I’m out, bro.”

Since then, we’ve seen his attitude and outlook change for the better day by day. And after some time away from the game, Hill finally announced on Wednesday. Posting an Instagram story, he wrote, “last one coming this week,” followed by “then back to football”. Confirming once and for all that he will indeed be at the Dolphins for the upcoming season. And that he is rather charged up and motivated more than ever.

Even during the Fanatics Fest, he had revealed his renewed enthusiasm for staying at the Dolphins when he said, “I’m having the time of my life in Miami.” Showing the world how suddenly he had changed his outlook, and surprising those who had been expecting him to change sides. This change has certainly brought relief to the Dolphins fans who were worried about losing another one of their greats. With Hill now staying at the Dolphins and the overall positive vibe surrounding them, the big question remains. Will the Dolphins drown the Chiefs in the AFC?