Tyreek Hill’s Agent Drops Update on NFL Destination As Jury Announces Verdict on Legal Case

Tyreek Hill’s agent has been telling anyone who’ll listen that a deal is almost closed. But the star receiver still has a Miami jury verdict hanging over him in the civil trial brought by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro. The NFL’s own conduct review is still open too, so even with a verdict in, nobody knows when Hill can actually get back on the field.

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“Josh, I think it’s very fluid,” Drew Rosenhaus told Josh Moser. “I think a deal could happen any time. We are looking for the right situation, the right contract, the right team, the right fit, the right approach from a medical standpoint. Tyreek’s feeling really good health-wise.

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I did say last week I thought a deal could happen at any time. But in the NFL, it really is day-to-day. So we are still working to find the right situation.”

Before Hill’s civil trial got underway last Tuesday, Drew Rosenhaus said Hill could sign with a team that same week.

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“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Rosenhaus said.

That didn’t happen, though the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly showed interest. The door isn’t closed on a reunion with the team that later traded him to the Miami Dolphins.

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The history between the two is a big reason the fit keeps coming up. Hill spent his first six seasons in Kansas City, earned first-team All-Pro honors three times, and helped the Chiefs win the first of three Super Bowls under head coach Andy Reid. He was traded to Miami ahead of the 2022 season, but a return to the Chiefs could still happen soon.

Still, nothing is done. An NFL spokesperson told ESPN last week that Vaccaro’s allegations against Hill remain “under review of the personal conduct policy.”

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In the meantime, what is Hill actually looking for in his next NFL team?

According to his agent, Rosenhaus, “Well, when you sign with the team mid-season, you’d like to go to a winner. Number two, as a wide receiver, you’d like to go to a team that needs a wide receiver. Number three, you’d like to go to a team that’s got a pretty good quarterback. And number four, Tyreek’s going to bring a lot of impact.

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We’ve got to get a fair contract. And that’s always complex to negotiate in the middle of the season. So kind of look at Tyreek as similar to guys that are traded mid-season, can really come in and help a team the second half of the year, he can help a team advance to the next level.”

Plenty of teams could use a receiver, but the league’s investigation is still unresolved, and a jury has now weighed in on the legal side. That leaves a real question about whether any team will take a chance on Hill this season, so let’s look at what that verdict actually said.

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Tyreek Hill hit with mixed verdict in Civil Trial

A jury handed down a mixed verdict on Tuesday in the assault and battery civil trial against Tyreek Hill. The jury found the wide receiver liable on two counts of battery, but cleared him on the eight other claims brought by his estranged wife, Lakeeta “Keeta” Vaccaro.

According to reports, the jury granted her $500,000 in compensatory damages, though it turned down her request for punitive damages.

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Closing arguments painted two very different pictures. Vaccaro’s lawyer, Paul Schwiep, told jurors “her account is consistent and it’s corroborated by contemporaneous evidence.”

He asked them to “restore her dignity” with $8 million in compensatory damages.

“Money doesn’t undo the harm, but it’s just how our civil justice system works,” Schwiep added.

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Hill’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, saw it differently, adding that the lawsuit is “all about money and divorce,” arguing the abuse allegations only surfaced after Vaccaro lost a claim for additional spousal support.

“Her ambition to take his money wasn’t met. So she files this action,” Gottlieb said.

Vaccaro took the stand and said the abuse began on Jan. 11, 2024, during an argument over a postnuptial agreement. She told jurors that Hill committed multiple acts of physical aggression against her during the alleged incidents.

The six-person jury, along with two alternates, reached the verdict after four hours of deliberation and determined that Hill was liable for the aforementioned events.

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Keeta Vaccaro’s lawyers also played a nanny cam video during the trial, where the ex-couple could be heard yelling at each other. The video dates back to April 2025, where Vaccaro was also heard pleading to “stop.” At one point, Hill says, “I’m going to get my daughter and get the f— out,” taking their daughter out of the crib.

Additionally, the jury also determined that Hill was liable for battery for that event. However, he was found not liable for six other counts of battery, not liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress and not liable for continuing domestic violence.

As of now, Hill remains a free agent, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, believes that a deal could come soon. But the NFL’s conduct review is still open, so his next move depends on what the league decides.