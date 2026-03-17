Tyreek Hill’s Agent Explains Why Ex-Dolphins WR Remains a Free Agent

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill's recovery could factor in before signing for a new NFL franchise

New England Patriots are exploring alternatives after missing out on A.J. Brown

Hill’s production dipped sharply before ACL injury cut season short

After the Miami Dolphins moved on from Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver’s NFL career appears to be stuck in limbo, but could the reason be none other than him? Hill entered this offseason focused on recovering from the season-ending injury, but the Dolphins unexpectedly released him ahead of free agency. While he could sign with another NFL team, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has some answers on why the Cheetah is still in the market.

Recently on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Rosenhaus shared that Tyreek Hill’s knee surgery went well and that the goal is for him to be ready to return by the beginning of the 2026 season. Still, Hill doesn’t want to rush into anything. According to Rosenhaus, Hill plans to wait until doctors fully clear him before committing to a new team, and he’s aiming to join only a contender.

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This comes after Hill even pushed back against speculation about his NFL career being over.

“Stop being ashamed of how many times you’ve fallen and start being proud of how many times you’ve gotten up,” Tyreek Hill wrote in the caption of his Instagram story on February 27.

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There’s no denying the fact that Tyreek Hill is navigating one of the toughest stretches of his NFL career. In the Week 4 game of the 2025 season, Hill dislocated his knee and tore his ACL, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

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Rosenhaus later confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Hill underwent surgery in September 2025 to repair multiple ligament injuries in his left knee, and the recovery hasn’t been straightforward for Hill.

Last month, Tyreek Hill revealed on a Twitch stream that he still needed a second surgery for his LCL (Rosenhaus’ latest update suggests that the procedure went well). Still, at the start of this offseason, the Dolphins didn’t even have a clear timeline for his return. That kind of uncertainty can make any team hesitant to pay, even if Hill had called Miami his home for the last four years.

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Tyreek Hill is not alone in his wait. The free-agent market still features big-ticket names like Joey Bosa, whose one-year stint with the Bills has expired, and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who remains without a home since his release.

The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill in 2022 by sending a package of draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill immediately delivered, recording 238 catches for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns across his first two seasons in Miami, making the playoffs twice, too. In August 2024, he even secured a three-year, $90 million extension with the Dolphins.

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But since then, Hill’s production dipped noticeably. In 2024, Hill posted 81 receptions for 959 yards and 6 TDs. Then came last season with compromised game time: just 21 catches for 265 yards and 1 TD before the injury ended his campaign early. If you factor in a disappointing 7-10 season and Hill’s age going past 30, it is not difficult to see why he was released.

So, while Miami’s new regime needed financial flexibility to make roster moves, Tyreek Hill became a casualty. On February 16, the Dolphins freed up around $22.8 million in cap space by releasing Hill. Now, for the first time in his 10-year career, Hill enters free agency looking for a team to help his chances of winning another Super Bowl. And another NFL team from the AFC East has already emerged as a landing spot for him.

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The Patriots could also have an interest in signing Tyreek Hill

The New England Patriots have already reshaped their receiving corps by replacing Stefon Diggs with Romeo Doubs. But reports suggest that the Patriots have still explored a move for Philadelphia Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown.

Now, with that option unlikely (with the Eagles expected to be hesitant to let him go), Tyreek Hill becomes a compelling alternative for the Pats. Recently, Pro Football Network’s Alex Kennedy also mentioned that New England could be a realistic landing spot for Hill.

“Having been released by the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill now finds himself an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his illustrious career,” Kennedy wrote in an article last week. “At 32 years old with declining numbers, coming off a season-ending injury, and having the risk of issues coming up off the field, he is a risky player to sign to a multi-year contract. However, in the four games he played before getting hurt, Hill was on a 17-game pace for 1,127 receiving yards.”

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Though a multi-year contract may be a stretch for the veteran, a prove-it deal would still be in the cards.

“He was a first-team All-Pro and came in second for Offensive Player of the Year voting just in 2023,” Kennedy added. “A competing team could look to lure him on a one-year deal to see if he can get them over the hump. Potential Landing Spots: Chiefs, 49ers, and Patriots.”

Tyreek Hill’s track record speaks for itself: 819 catches, 11,363 yards, and 83 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons, including a Super Bowl win with the Chiefs. If the eight-time Pro Bowler returns anywhere close to his peak form, his speed alone can still change games for any NFL team.

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But, at the same time, Hill just turned 32, and his recent injuries raise legitimate concerns about his production. Still, the Patriots might be uniquely positioned to take that chance on Hill.

Pairing Hill with a rising quarterback like Drake Maye could unlock his big-play ability again. With head coach Mike Vrabel’s track record of getting the best out of his players, the Patriots’ front office can believe that he can get a third All-Pro campaign out of Hill. Moreover, New England could have him on a cheaper, short-term deal, but for now, Hill continues to weigh his options as a free agent.