Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Demands Answers About Alleged Payments to Woman Who Made Allegations Against Him

Tyreek Hill and his estranged wife, Keeta, are currently navigating a rough time in their separation. Keeta filed for divorce in 2025, and the issue is yet to be resolved. However, amid this crisis, Keeta seems to have come across a shocking development.

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Per documents sourced by TMZ, Keeta has argued that Hill “failed to answer whether he offered, promised, or paid ‘any consideration'” to Crystal Espinal, Hill’s former partner and mother to his three children. The publication also claims the documents allege Hill sent payments to Espinal, despite Keeta claiming that she formerly knew Hill had not visited his family in five years.

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They also reveal that Hill had visited Espinal in Arkansas.

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The controversy surrounding Hill and Espinal came to light more than a decade ago, when the wide receiver pled guilty to domestic assault and battery strangulation charges. In August of 2015, the conviction was dismissed, and his records were expunged. In 2019, the issue drew attention once again when Espinal spoke with KCSP about how their three-year-old son had his arm broken.

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This time, Hill was pulled from practice by the Kansas City Chiefs, and a police investigation was launched. However, in the full audio that was released by the radio station, Hill claimed that Espinal “lied,” and was adamant about being not guilty. The NFL ruled that he was not in violation of the personal conduct policy, and let him play the 2019 season. Hill and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl that year.

Keeta, in her filing, is now asking the court to “compel” Hill to provide better answers. The findings were allegedly discovered after the wide receiver’s attorney reached out to Keeta before a scheduled deposition, telling her there “needs to be trust.”

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This accusation has become part of the long-running divorce settlement case of Keeta and Tyreek.

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill ongoing divorce settlement

Per Keeta’s arguments, on January 11, 2024, she alleged that Hill pushed and shoved her at their guest house in Southwest Ranches, Florida. According to the court documents, Hill allegedly “repeatedly committed acts of physical violence” against Keeta. She notes other instances of violence in her lawsuit.

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In April 2025, Keeta called police officers to their Sunny Isles condominium, as Hill had allegedly grabbed and shoved her violently while also throwing her computer. However, Hill’s attorney, Seth Schneiderman, has denied the claims in the petition, calling it a “calculated and malicious attempt to weaponize the judicial process for improper financial gain,” according to WPTV.

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Keeta and Tyreek went public regarding their relationship in January 2021 and married on November 8, 2023. Keeta filed for divorce only 17 months later.

Last year in August, Hill was ordered by the court to pay a monthly amount anywhere between $20,000 and $50,000 for the status quo support. Keeta also received a $500,000 cheque last summer, and later received $457,517 to cover legal expenses. She also received $100,000 for a new car.

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Keeta also has exclusive ownership of their waterfront home in Miami, which is valued at $5.5 million.

With no official settlement announced so far, the case continues to drag on with newer developments. Earlier this year, Tyreek Hill dodged another legal threat, arriving at a settlement with a social media influencer who also accused him of assault and battery.