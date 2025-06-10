Tyreek Hill’s 4-Word Message for Patrick Mahomes’ Former Teammate After Chiefs Gave Up on SB Winner

“Finally got my account back and see we signed my dog Willie.” It was Tyreek Hill’s reaction when his former teammate joined the Dolphins back in March 2025. It indeed showcased Dolphins WR’s exhilaration with the addition of his former teammate to the team’s defense. It is none other than SB winner LB Willie Gay Jr.. Hill and Willie both played together and clinched the Super Bowl trophy for the Chiefs in 2020. And, just like their ideal companion in the Chiefs, they continued their strong relationship in Miami.

As the former teammates reunited again, five First-team All-Pro WR, Hill, seems exuberant while making new memories with the former Chiefs LB Willie in Miami. Taking to his official IG account, SB-winning WR Hill expressed his true feelings for Patrick Mahomes’ ex-teammate. Along with sharing the eye-catching picture, he gave a cheeky caption with 4 words strong message. “Just like old times,” eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek mentioned in his post caption. They both looked vibrant while posing for the picture in their Dolphins uniform.

This reflects one thing. Cheetah’s winning intention is quite clear for the Dolphins’ 2025 season amid his trade rumors. It indeed showcased his determination to continue his journey in Miami with his former teammate Willie. Interestingly, the duo both formed a jaw-dropping chemistry at their time in Chiefs during the 2020 to 2022 seasons.

Both Chiefs’ veteran players left many stunned with their impressive performance in multiple playoff games, including a very cold one in Arrowhead Stadium. Even previously, Gay’s appreciation for NFL standout WRs’ explosive speed and unique skills drew significant attention.

“It’s hard to find somebody that fast in this lifetime… he was a cool, down-to-earth type of guy… he never treated anyone differently. Just a good, all-around guy,” NFL LB stated. At that moment, Gay Jr. also expressed his adoration for his true guidance during his rookie season with the Chiefs in 2020, acknowledging him as his ‘true mentor’.

Not only Gay but also Tyreek expressed positive sentiments about his exceptional skills and character, demonstrating a strong working relationship. And, now his latest adorable message just came after the Chiefs traded Willie Gay Jr. to Miami.

Tyreek Hill’s ex-teammate’s reunion rumors with the Chiefs after Nick Bolton’s deal

Willie Gay Jr., whom the Chiefs selected with the 63rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, seemed hopeful to rejoin the Chiefs. Willie, who played the first four seasons in Kansas City, continued to cheer the Chiefs during the offseason.

As the Chiefs continued making efforts to make their linebacker room even stronger, it drew Willie’s attention. After the Chiefs re-signed Nick Bolton with a three-year deal worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed to stay in Kansas City back in March, Willie’s reunion rumors with the Chiefs sparked the heat.

Bolton’s new deal with the team, with an average annual salary of $15000000, left the fans shocked. Undoubtedly, Bolton, 25, who had a strong first four seasons, did not receive the expected payout. His salary felt low compared to others in his position. Hence, it led to speculation that the Chiefs would add their former player Willie Gay Jr. to add more depth at linebacker for the 2025 season roster.

That dream ended in March when Gay joined Tyreek Hill in Miami. The Dolphins signed Gay to a one-year deal. However, after the Chiefs offered a three-year deal to Nick Bolton, Gay expressed his exhilaration by sharing a post about his new deal. And, his support for another linebacker, Cole Christiansen, went viral when he shared the post about his return to the Chiefs. “Repost Repost Repost” he wrote in his IG story.

After witnessing his immense support for the team, fans expressed their desire to see him back in KC. So, Gay, a former Chiefs second-round pick, could not hold back giving a perfect response to an X user, Blake Miller. He posted an Instagram screenshot showing Gay saying, “Just waiting on a call, man.” And, this even showcases Gay’s affection with the Patrick Mahomes’s Super Bowl-winning Chiefs.