Tyreek Hill’s Injury Has a Doctor Concerned About His NFL Career Amid Chiefs Rumors

The 2025 season has been horrendous beyond comprehension for Tyreek Hill. While the disastrous injury in the Miami Dolphins-New York Jets game in September has already scarred his career, the Miami Dolphins’ release came as a major hit as well. Unfortunately, his future doesn’t look that promising either.

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“I’m concerned about his career,” Dr. Vic Troha, an injury expert, said on the Check the Mic podcast. “I’m not going to lie, I was concerned because when you see a player of that caliber completely dislocate, there is a lot of damage that happens. The recovery rate of that is not great.

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“… Especially for an older player, who relies on athleticism, he is probably one of the biggest concerns for me overall. Not saying that I’m worried about him being able to play a wide receiver, it’s him being able to play at the level he was at.”

Hill injured his knee after landing awkwardly on the ground following a tackle by Malachi Moore. Along with a dislocated ankle, the wide receiver also faced several other tears in his MCL, ACL, and PCL.

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According to a USA Today report, Hill might need 9-15 months to obtain full medical clearance. That should have put him on the radar of a few teams. But the lack of interest in the WR is a sign that his career is staring at an inevitable end.

The WR dipped to 959 receiving yards in 2024 after registering a career-high 1,799 in 2023. Now, Hill has crossed the 1,000-yard mark in six of his 10 seasons so far. But for him to reach that ceiling once again seems near impossible.

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“Going to miss at least a year. It could be two. This could mean the end of his career,” former NFL head team physician David Chao said on social media. “Let’s hope not. It certainly is career-threatening. Anytime you have a major knee injury to a wide receiver, it is by definition career-threatening.”

Nevertheless, Hill’s recovery from the daunting injury hasn’t prevented him from generating buzz, because he is still a free agent. Time and again, rumors have swirled about a possible return to the Kansas City Chiefs for Hill.

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It may sound like a full-circle moment, as he will reunite with the team where he started his NFL career.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 runs after a catch during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250929014

The franchise might still be interested in adding a wide receiver because the WR corps is significantly inexperienced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in May that the Chiefs were keeping an eye on veteran WR Jauan Jennings. That gave the idea that Kansas City was looking for someone with experience.

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Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are expected to take charge of the WR room. However, they are both coming back from injuries; Rice hasn’t played a full season since his debut in 2023. It’s still too early to know if they’ll give Patrick Mahomes the support he needs in the passing attack.

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However, at the end of the day, it will all eventually come down to Hill’s fitness.

NFL Insider Shares His Two Cents on Tyreek Hill’s Availability in 2026

NFL Insider James Palmer feels that there’s a big question mark on Tyreek Hill’s availability next season.

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“There still is, to my understanding right now, no guarantee that Hill plays in 2026,” Palmer said on his podcast. “I think it’s wishful thinking, and I think we all want to see him on a football field in 2026. Because he’s just so much fun to watch. I think teams are monitoring this.

“Is he landing back in Kansas City? Is he landing on a team that’s going on a run in the second half of the year? Maybe he’s healthy mid-season. You could add him to your roster. But I think right now it’s still really up in the air about whether he plays in 2026.”

Nevertheless, a fit Tyreek Hill will be a valuable addition for any team, even for the second half of the season. Despite his injury, Hill is still a productive wide receiver. His addition can elevate the ceiling of any franchise.

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This offseason, Hill has been documenting his recovery process, sharing videos of himself working out. In his latest Instagram post, a doctor examining his foot said that he was initially “worried,” but it all “looks great” now.

But before that, his recovery rate will be an important factor to watch, as training camp approaches in a few weeks.