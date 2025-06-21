Tyreek Hill’s Son Hits Major Milestone Just Days After Dolphins’ Star Breaks Personal Record

The Cheetah moniker isn’t just reserved for Tyreek Hill anymore. Speed runs deep in the Hill family. Imagine a legacy where the baton of athletic excellence is passed down not in the form of trophies, but in sweat, discipline, and shared dreams. We have seen that in the Mahomes Family’s case. From Pat Mahomes Sr. to Patrick Mahomes, his stepsister, Zoe Mahomes, and his stepbrother, Graham Walker. They are the ones who usually turn heads. Fairs. But that doesn’t mean the Hill family is not doing it.

The Miami Dolphins‘ star is 31. Sooner or later, that baton needs to be passed onto Zev… and it’s getting done in style. Just a few days back, Tyreek was all-in to train his son Zev for an upcoming track event. Tyreek had shared the intense training routine his son was doing in an IG post captioned “This is What It’s All About. ❤️ Big Day tomorrow. Race Day, for my lil boy.” In the post, Tyreek had notably told his son, “You want success, you gotta work hard for it.” And from the way things turned out, Zev was listening.

Now, on June 20, Tyreek Hill took to his IG to share a story featuring Zev on his big day. The story featured Zev running full speed on the track with the determination to streak past the competition. As he crossed the finish line, Zev couldn’t keep the momentum and fell down, but he got up and kept walking. While he didn’t earn first place, the energy he brought showed the Cheetah gene brightly.

As for Tyreek, he couldn’t be prouder. He captioned the story with, “I’m so proud of my son today mannnn ran his first race 100m- just like his daddy 🥹🙏🏿” This was a milestone that reflected Zev’s dedication, a symbol of a new chapter where Tyreek’s influence extends beyond his own career into shaping the next generation of speedsters.

Tyreek Hill’s formula for success through hard work is clearly rubbing off on his son. And despite him navigating offseason troubles and family affairs, he has doubled down on fatherhood. This family story of speed comes full circle, especially after Tyreek’s own spotlight moment.

Tyreek Hill’s personal milestone

About a week or so before Zev was gunning down the track, Tyreek Hill set out on a similar mission. This family story of speed took an electrifying turn at the Last Chance Sprint Series in LA. Tyreek himself ran a stunning 10.15-second 100-meter dash and broke his personal best from when he was 18. It was a feat that had left fans and experts in awe. Dating back to his high school days, Tyreek had broken state records and even earned national recognition. Although he chose football as the ultimate career path, those track roots still run deep.

But that the Cheetah’s all in with the Dolphins now. When asked about his participation in races, even HC Mike McDaniel had doubled down that Hill’s all for football. “I know for a fact he is training for football. If he wants to run in a straight line against someone and utilize football training, sweet. So, I know for a fact he’s not training for track.” Still, Hill’s 10.15 second sprint is an extraordinary feat for any athlete, let alone one balancing an NFL career.

Meanwhile, right after the sprint, Tyreek also took a shot at the world champion sprinter Noah Lyles, saying “Noah could never.” What followed was an escalation that dragged athletes and fans along for the ride, with Hill going on the offense on social media and even throwing down another challenge.

Tyreek Hill has also expressed a desire to race Lyles this summer. While we don’t know if that will come to pass or not, one thing’s for certain. Hill will be bringing that signature speed to the Dolphins’ offense for sure. He’s breaking records off the gridiron. Do you think some NFL records may be in the process of being broken, too?