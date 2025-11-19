U.S. National Anthem Singer Clarifies NFL’s Stance After Her Outfit Drew Criticism

The NFL created history by hosting its first-ever regular-season game in Madrid, Spain, with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Washington Commanders at the Santiago Bernabéu. Despite the match concluding without any concerns, the national anthem performance before the coin toss created quite a stir. American pop singer Karina Pasian performed a beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, but many on the internet criticized her for her daring outfit.

With comments about her outfit being deemed demeaning and classless circulating, the Grammy-nominated singer issued a clarification. Karina Pasian also clarified the NFL’s stance on the situation in an interview with TMZ.

“They approved my outfit a few days before,” Pasian said. “It was all approved by the NFL.”

The “Can’t Find the Words” singer wore a black mini-dress with a deep cowl neckline, along with thigh-high stockings, garters, and long gloves during her performance. Further, in the interview, Karina Pasian also expressed that she never intended to offend anyone with her attire, which was inspired by the cabaret style.

“I’m really sorry if anyone felt offended by it, but it wasn’t my intention,” Pasian told TMZ. “My intention was to have a good time.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the national anthem, NFL fans in Madrid were privy to a thrilling overtime clash between the Dolphins and the Commanders. In the end, Miami emerged victorious as place kicker Riley Patterson smashed the deciding field goal to win 16-13. With this being the Dolphins’ second consecutive win, coach Mike McDaniel took pride in his team’s performance.

NFL’s McDaniel reacts to Miami’s 16-13 win over Washington

Entering Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu after blowing out the Buffalo Bills in a 30-13 victory, the Miami Dolphins were sky-high on confidence. But with an inconsistent campaign with a 3-7 record, the Fins needed to put forth another commanding performance against Washington. And Miami obliged with a strong defensive effort where cornerback Jack Jones intercepted Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota on the first play of OT and returned it to the Commanders’ 33-yard line.

Soon, two plays later, Riley Patterson sealed the game with a clinical 29-yard FG and took Miami’s record to 4-7 as they sit third in the AFC East. Reacting to this win, head coach Mike McDaniel had nothing but positives for his squad.

“They fought for belief, and now they’ve been awarded real belief based on performance and results,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “So, I think we’ll be excited to play our next game. We need the time off. We definitely wish we could play. Our locker room would probably want to play tomorrow, even though they’re a little beat up.”

After registering two back-to-back wins, the Miami Dolphins have a bye week before taking on the lowly 2-8 New Orleans Saints. So it will be interesting to see if Mike McDaniel and Co. can continue this winning form through the remainder of the 2025-26 NFL season.