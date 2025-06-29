UFL Exec Explains Damon Arnette’s NFL Return After DeMeco Ryans Beats 2 Teams to Sign CB

The UFL has become a lifeline for players dreaming of an NFL comeback. However, few have as much to prove as Damon Arnette. The former Raiders first-round pick didn’t just fumble his shot at stardom. He watched it unravel in a haze of legal trouble and squandered chances. Released by Las Vegas after a threatening video went viral, cut by Kansas City following an arrest, and sidelined by more off-field issues, his career seemed over before it ever really began. The Houston Roughnecks gave Arnette a shot, and he delivered. With 18 tackles, a sack, and a 51-yard pick-six, the 27-year-old indeed flashed the talent that made him a first-rounder.

And the NFL teams took notice again. The UFL execs admit they weren’t sure he’d changed. But after a standout season, one coach’s gamble on Arnette is about to pay off—big time. A year ago, UFL executive Daryl Johnston – the former Cowboys fullback who now oversees football operations – had serious doubts about Damon Arnette. The troubled CB needed to prove he’d changed after legal issues derailed his NFL career. Moreover, Johnston told him to wait.

This spring, everything changed. After vetting Arnette’s growth, Johnston greenlit his Roughnecks signing. The result? Indeed, a standout UFL season that caught NFL eyes. “I put a lot of effort into making sure Damon was in the right spot mentally,” Johnston told KPRC 2 at a Houston clinic. “There was genuine remorse. We felt he earned this second chance.” Well, the Texans took notice.

Last week, they signed Arnette to a one-year, $1.03 million prove-it deal. No guarantees. Just a chance. Johnston’s message to Arnette after the signing was clear: “Congratulations, but this is just the start. I’ll be checking in through camp.” For a player who nearly lost it all, this isn’t just another contract. It’s a lifeline – and the ultimate test of whether second chances can last.

The UFL gave Arnette a platform. The Texans are giving him an opportunity. Now the ball’s in his court. Because when a defensive mastermind like DeMeco Ryans fights two other teams to sign you? That’s not just a second chance. It’s a redemption arc waiting to happen.

Interestingly, the Texans weren’t alone in chasing Arnette. Two other NFL teams wanted the UFL standout, but DeMeco made sure Houston won.

Damon Arnette Jr. chooses the Texans over the other two contenders

The Texans’ signing of Arnette wasn’t just a low-risk gamble – it was a hard-fought victory. While Houston needed secondary depth after Ronald Darby‘s retirement, they weren’t the only team that saw potential in the UFL standout. Insider Aaron Wilson reported the Texans outmaneuvered two playoff-caliber franchises – the 49ers and Packers – to secure Arnette’s signature.

Johnston confirmed the buzz, telling Wilson multiple teams called about Arnette’s availability. “I was making sure his past issues were behind him,” the UFL exec said, vetting the cornerback’s readiness for another NFL shot. That contending franchises like San Francisco (with GM John Lynch’s direct inquiry) and Green Bay pursued him speaks volumes. At 28, Arnette’s raw talent still demands attention—even after three lost seasons.

So why Houston? Maybe it was DeMeco Ryans’ pitch, selling a fresh start in a familiar city. Maybe Arnette valued continuity after thriving with the Roughnecks. Either way, his decision to choose the Texans over established contenders hints at something bigger: a player betting on himself, not just the brightest spotlight.

For Houston, landing Arnette wasn’t just about filling Darby’s roster spot. It was a statement that even their depth signings come with upside and competition. Now the pressure shifts to Arnette. Can he repay Ryans’s faith and prove those other suitors were right to chase him? Training camp will tell. But one thing’s clear: his NFL exile officially ends with more demand than anyone expected.