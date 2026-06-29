UFL Team Offers Brendan Sorsby Opportunity to Play After NFL and CFL Rejections Over Gambling Allegations

Brendan Sorsby’s fate took a 360-degree turn after his gambling activities came to light. First, the NFL turned its back on Sorsby by refusing to hold the supplemental draft, and later, the CFL also followed suit by refusing him entry. However, the UFL is willing to roll the dice on the QB.

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“Welcome to the @TheUFL, Brendan Sorsby,” Mike Repole, co-owner of the UFL, wrote on X. “The UFL is the league of opportunity. We created our Regional Player Initiative to keep great players closer to home, closer to their fans, and on the field. Let’s do this!!!!!

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“Brendan Sorsby, welcome to the @UFLRenegades [Dallas Renegades]. Have your people call my people!!!!! 🏈💪”

So far, it was not known what route the UFL would take. However, it looks like the QB can heave a sigh of relief with Repole giving him the all-clear. This offers him the chance to play professional football in 2026.

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The Dallas Renegades have a great quarterback in Austin Reed, who was formerly with the Chicago Bears. However, it was always known that Reed planned to return to the NFL after a good show in the UFL. There could be an immediate chance for Brendan Sorsby to become a starter if he agrees to Repole’s offer.

The only other option the quarterback had for playing football of any kind this year was to find a junior college who’d be willing to take him on. By ending his contract with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and dropping his case against the NCAA this month, Sorsby had given up his last year of eligibility. But if he still wanted to go pro, the UFL seemed like the only option.

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The NFL was very clear in its stance on Sorsby joining both leagues. The former noted in a letter to him there was not enough time to go through Sorsby’s application, which came only three business days before the June 22 deadline. And he did not include the necessary documentation either. The NFL wrote that the “issues presented by [his] petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the league’s core integrity interest.”

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The CFL said in a statement to USA Today that the “allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning,” and that “[upholding] the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL.”

Brendan Sorsby wagered north of $90,000 on more than 9,000 bets throughout his college career. The act is a grave sin in the NCAA rulebook, and Sorsby only complicated things for himself by having bet on Indiana Hoosiers sports while he was still on their roster. There was no grey area here, and the NCAA revoked his eligibility.

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The quarterback fought the decision in court and miraculously won a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, which would allow him to play for Texas Tech this year. However, the idea of such a player resuming his career after such a controversy prompted backlash from the college football world. The Red Raiders and Sorsby were forced to part ways, bringing him to this point in his still uncertain career.

His lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler, believes the NFL violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement by not holding the supplemental draft. His team had said it would take this up with the NFLPA. But for now, the UFL is one of the only avenues with an open door, willing to offer the QB some respite.