“Unacceptable”: FOX Analyst Slams Top 100 List for Disrespecting Patrick Mahomes in Favor of Joe Burrow

Pete Prisco’s CBS Sports Top 100 list dropped this week, and one line in particular set FOX Sports off. Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl MVP, the kind of guy analysts have parked in their top three for the better part of a decade. Yet he landed at No. 7, two spots behind Joe Burrow and trailing both Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nick Wright wasn’t buying it, and on First Things First, he made it pretty clear how little he thinks the ranking has to do with reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having Joe Burrow ranked ahead of Patrick Mahomes on any quarterback list is an unacceptable opinion…Patrick tore his ACL last year and played more games than Joe Burrow did.”

Patrick Mahomes, the guy who topped the list a year ago, slipped all the way to seven. Last season ended early for him, too. He played 14 games before tearing his ACL against the Chargers back in December, and that injury looks like the real reason behind the drop. Prisco wasn’t shy about explaining himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is coming off a torn ACL, and his numbers haven’t been as good as they were early in his career, but he’s still one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league. Don’t let the numbers fool you,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prisco’s list, however, is designed to rank the league’s best players heading into the upcoming season rather than based solely on career accomplishments. His evaluation appeared to factor in Mahomes’ recovery from injury alongside his recent production, rather than suggesting the Chiefs star had fallen out of the NFL’s elite tier. Still, Prisco seems to lean toward Burrow being the more consistent guy these days. But as per Wright,

“Patrick has won two league MVPs; Joe’s won none. Patrick has been to five Super Bowls; Joe has been to one. Patrick’s overall historical numbers far outstrip Joe Burrow’s,” he said, leaving no room for argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the résumé does back him up. Mahomes has thrown for 35,939 yards and 267 touchdowns over 126 career games, with three rings in five Super Bowl appearances. Burrow sits at 20,810 yards and 157 touchdowns in 77 games and is still chasing his first championship. If the debate is centered on career achievements, Mahomes’ résumé remains comfortably ahead.

Where Burrow’s supporters make their case is in his recent level of play. Burrow has beaten Mahomes three times in four meetings, although those results reflect team outcomes rather than a direct quarterback matchup. He’s also been the more efficient passer overall, completing 68.5 percent of his throws compared to Mahomes’ 66.2, while throwing significantly fewer interceptions, 51 to Mahomes’ 85. His accuracy, pocket presence, and decision-making have consistently earned praise from analysts, helping explain why some evaluators place him alongside, or even slightly ahead of, Mahomes in projections for the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Burrow has never made any claims regarding being the best. When asked in 2023 to name the best quarterback, his answer was simple.

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now. It’s Pat until somebody has a better year than he’s had,” Burrow told reporters back then. “He’s the one to knock off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, Wright’s frustration stems from Mahomes’ body of work, while Prisco’s rankings are rooted in projections for the season ahead. Those aren’t necessarily the same conversation. The year that would give Burrow an undeniable edge over Mahomes, a Super Bowl-winning season, still hasn’t come. For now, Mahomes owns the stronger career résumé, but Burrow’s recent form gives evaluators enough reason to keep the debate alive heading into 2026.