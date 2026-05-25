“Unattach Yourself From Dysfunction”: Deion Sanders Offers Potent Advice After Revealing Son Shilo’s NFL Career Is Over

Recently, the Sanders family has had a lot of adversities they have had to deal with. There were reports of quarterback Shedeur Sanders losing his starting role to Deshaun Watson. His elder brother tried to back him up, but ended up making misogynistic comments about a renowned female reporter, which led to immense backlash from many in the NFL community.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amid these controversies, Deion Sanders seems to have accepted that Shilo Sanders’ NFL career is over. But the two-time Super Bowl winner is not too affected and, in fact, had a potent piece of advice, which he shared in the form of a cryptic message on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love what u Love & be proud of it,” posted Deion Sanders on X. “Whatever u love should have the ability to love u back. Love ain’t Love unless it’s shared. Dysfunction ain’t Love its attachments. Unattach yourself from Dysfunction & Delusion now. You deserve Peace & Love.”

Coach Prime has always stood beside his children, even in controversies. When Shilo made comments about the Cleveland Browns reporter, Mary Cabot, Deion Sanders weighed in without criticizing his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is, however, not the first time he has sent a cryptic message on X. Last year, when Shedeur Sanders was not picked in the first few rounds, he put out a message on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lie don’t care who tells it or repeats it. Its goal is to be heard. The truth could be standing right in front of u consistently for years, but u don’t see it because a lie is in your mind. The Truth may not be as popular as a lie, but the Truth wins in the end,” Sanders wrote on his X account.

He sometimes also used biblical references in these messages, which many seem to relate to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Shedeur and Shilo displayed a lot of talent while playing football in college. While the former is currently scrapping for a starting QB spot in the NFL, the latter is conflicted about his next career move.

Shilo is currently not close to joining any roster. Since being released last year, no team has expressed its desire to bring him on. He recently appeared on an Instagram livestream to talk about the NFL and where his future lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you something, just because you have got love for the game, don’t mean the game gotta love you back. Remember that, man,” Sanders said with a tough smile on his face.

Slowly, it seems like Shilo has accepted that making it to the NFL might not be possible. However, with his recent message on X and his comments right after Shilo’s incident in the 2025 preseason, it has become abundantly clear that even Coach Prime has accepted the truth about his son’s NFL future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders accepts that Shilo Sanders has no future in the NFL

Deion Sanders has always stated that he has prepared his children for every outcome that life throws at them. However, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Shilo Sanders from the roster, Deion knew what outcome awaited his son. He sent a secret message to his son, potentially stating the obvious about his NFL career.

“He said, ‘Well, dawg, it’s over now,” Shilo Sanders recalled after being asked to reveal the message Coach Prime texted him following his final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going undrafted at the 2025 NFL Draft was not as bad as what Shilo did after that. Following the draft, the Buccaneers signed him on a three-year contract worth $2.9 million. But before he could make his official debut, an incident derailed his entire career.

Imago August 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: August 16, 2025: Shilo Sanders, 28, during the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg,h PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20250816_zsa_a234_241 Copyright: xAMGx

Believed to become one of head coach Todd Bowles’ secondary, the safety threw a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson after a play during the final preseason game of 2025. As a result, he was released from the roster and penalized for unnecessary roughness. The NFL fined him $4,669, with Bowles stating that it was “inexcusable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, there has been no real movement in the NFL front for him. Recently, he shared a message on YouTube highlighting that he is slowly starting to lose hope in his NFL career.

“I just be like working out just as a human, but training and stuff, like getting ready, and you have a set day like camp training (nods). It’s like a whole different type of training. But it takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel. And I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel,” said Shilo Sanders on his YouTube channel.

Deion was extremely supportive of his son, Shilo, even when he was cut from the roster. That was because he was confident in his ability to thrive without making it in the NFL.

“He’s my son, I’m proud of my kids, all of them. And I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports,” said in a media interview. “That’s part of fathering, that’s part of parenting, that’s part of having a relationship. So he is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next.”

To his credit, Shilo has managed to keep himself busy with streaming and making videos on YouTube. He has continued to work out in case things change, but it is clear that if no NFL call comes, Shilo is prepared to move on in life with the guidance of his father.