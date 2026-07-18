“Unfairly Punished”: Jalen Hurts’ ESPN QB Ranking Called Out Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Turbulent Season

The latest quarterback rankings on ESPN have created an uproar, especially because Jalen Hurts is ranked lower than he should be. What’s fueling the outrage further is that Patrick Mahomes is still ranking ahead of him, despite the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coming off arguably the roughest season of his career. A sports radio personality weighed in on the situation.

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“Well, I’ll tell you why. Because when Jalen came in at 17th, and Mahomes came in second, I felt that what happened there was Jalen was unfairly punished for a bad year, where if you look at them over the past three years, they’ve basically been the same quarterback, right?” Eliot Shorr-Parks said on 94.1 WIP. “So if you want to say Jalen’s not a top-ten quarterback, fine, put him 11, put him 10.”

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Technically, Hurts was given the seventh honorable mention in the list, outside of the Top 10. Mahomes, meanwhile, sat at a comfy No. 2, behind Josh Allen at No. 1.

Shorr-Parks also posted the statistics comparison on X. Per Stathead Football, since 2023, Hurts has played more regular-season games than Mahomes, has a better regular-season record as QB1 (34-14-0 vs. Mahomes’ 31-15-0), a higher completion percentage (66.1%), a higher yards per attempt average (7.1), and more.

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However, it is undeniable that both quarterbacks were in unique situations. It was a down year for both of them, particularly for Mahomes, whose season ended early because of a hamstring injury. The Chiefs recorded their first losing season in 13 years, going 6-11.

Mahomes also dealt with a weak offense. The passing attack was very dim, with tight end Travis Kelce having to do a lot of the pass catching. Rashee Rice missed games due to an injury, as did Xavier Worthy. Mahomes’ 62.7% completion rate in 2025 is the lowest in his nine seasons so far.

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Hurts, on the other hand, finished 11-6 last year. That was despite him having better weapons in the Eagles’ offense. But it was clear that the entire unit lacked oomph. There were fewer creative plays from Hurts, and the offense seemed to have lost its identity. The Eagles even fired Kevin Patullo, who was the team’s offensive coordinator last year.

However, Hurts was peculiarly placed lower than quarterbacks like Brock Purdy and Daniel Jones in the list. Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho was also disappointed by the QB getting such treatment.

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“Of all the ways in which Jalen Hurts has been disrespected, ranking him 17th on the NFL quarterback list is probably the most disrespectful,” Acho said on the Speakeasy Podcast. “It is utterly shameful to have Hurts ranked behind quarterbacks that don’t even have playoff wins, like Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

“It is utterly shameful to have Hurts ranked next to quarterbacks like Colts starter Daniel Jones and Broncos starter Bo Nix. I mean, Jalen Hurts is still a Super Bowl MVP. He is still an All-Pro. He is still a quarterback that every time he plays, leads this team to the playoffs.”

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When someone’s already got a championship, an MVP trophy, and a track record of winning when it counts, getting buried behind names with far less to show for it is bound to raise some eyebrows.