Unimpressed Shilo Sanders Refuses to Accept New Member as Deion Sanders Introduces Latest Addition to Family

It wasn’t an ideal entry into the NFL for Shilo Sanders. Not only was he not drafted in the NFL, but he also did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine. However, with Shilo being signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, it seems he is in a better mood. In an attempt to win over the locker room, Shilo even took the rookies out to a Desi Banks comedy show. Taking that extra step to bond with his teammates off the field. However, it was this extra step that ended up making him go viral.

As the Sanders are quite a trending name in the NFL, with Shedeur already dealing with all the public attention, Shilo and Deion have also helped spread the Sanders’ brand because of the new viral video. The viral video seems to be a clip from backstage of the Desi Bank’s show. In the clip, Desi and Shilo are discussing whether Desi looks like one of the Sanders family members, with Shilo looking hesitant to add yet another member to their already big family.

In a video posted on Instagram by Shilo, he’s seen questioning Desi’s resemblance to being a Sanders. Referring to his father talking about Desi’s resemblance, Shilo said, “Why my dad’s saying you look like you’re a Sanders?” while laughing at the comparison being made. Banks continued the joke and even slyly added an “I am” to agree with Coach Prime. In the video, Shilo is also seen talking to Deion on the phone about how some people look like him on the internet. Shilo said, “Sometimes on Instagram I do see people that look like me a little bit. But it’s alright.”

Deion also chimed in on the resemblance of Desi Banks and one of the Sanders brothers. He joked on the call, “Desi Banks looks like y’all,” to which Shilo showed his disbelief. He asked, laughing about which of them Desi resembles. “Which one us does Desi Banks look like?” Shilo asked his father, to which Deion joked back, saying that he had a “Shedeur head”. When Shilo asked the group, “y’all think he look like Shedeur?” Banks just made a face, trying to imitate Shedeur’s face but failing miserably. Shilo too started laughing hysterically and seemed unimpressed with the comparison, saying “heck no, bro”.

As Deion was seen having fun with his son in the video, it finally feels like he’s a bit relieved now. After all, it was a rough few months on Deion as ‘Coach Prime’ as well as the father of the Sanders brothers. But as things are settling in and becoming normal, he has finally opened up about his thoughts on his sons and the NFL.

Deion hurt by pre-draft criticism of sons

The last few months weren’t great for the Sanders as they suffered setback after setback. Shedeur dropped to the fifth round in the NFL draft, while Shilo was not even invited for the NFL Combine. But now that things seem to have settled and normalcy has crept back into their lives, Deion has spoken up. Talking about how the pre-draft situation with both Shedeur and Shilo affected him.

Deion Sanders, during his latest appearance on Asante Samuel’s “Say What Needs To Be Said” podcast, addressed the criticism of his sons. Talking about how it felt hearing the criticism, Sanders said, “It did hurt. The Bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. So it was some foolish stuff that went on, but you know what, that gave them something that they needed,” Deion said. He made it clear that the Sanders brothers were heartbroken by the incidents, but they only used it to motivate themselves more. Getting them where they are now.

Deion also said that the situation gave them an extra edge over anybody else in terms of motivation and wanting to prove themselves. Comparing their struggle to Tom Brady, he said, “That gave them something that they said — like that edge that Tom (Brady) had. It gave them that edge that you (Samuel) had. It gave them the edge that I have. You know folks said we wasn’t going to be nothing so we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them.” After all, the comebacks are always stronger than the setbacks.

Since then, both of the Sanders brothers have done well. While Shedeur got drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Shilo got signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With early reports talking positively about both the brothers’ performances. It does seem they’ve taken the setback personally and will hope to make everyone regret their previous actions.