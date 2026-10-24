“Unique Situation” – 49ers Dealt With Major Blow as at Least 6 Players Ruled Out Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers have stormed through the first six games of the 2026 NFL season without a loss. But keeping that perfect record intact could prove difficult this Sunday, when they face the Atlanta Falcons. After all, in true 49ers fashion, injuries have sidelined several key contributors on both sides of the ball once again. And that will leave head coach Kyle Shanahan with fewer options as his team prepares for another test.

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With the bye week just around the corner, the 49ers will have to find a way to overcome their depleted roster and keep their unbeaten run alive.

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Here’s the thing: ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner reported that the 49ers ruled out wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles tendinitis), defensive end Nick Bosa (calf injury), wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), linebackers Luke Gifford (groin) and Garret Wallow (hamstring), and safety Marques Sigle (ankle). All six players missed practice this week. And so, Shanahan explained how unusual the situation was for him.

“I don’t think ever in my career [has that happened],” Shanahan said, reported by ESPN. “It’s a unique situation.”

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There is a possibility that San Francisco could have fewer than 48 players on its game-day roster, even after calling up players from its practice squad. The team has also discussed moving players to positions they do not usually play if more injuries occur.

Evans’ absence is a major concern for San Francisco’s offense because the team has already lost several wide receivers. He is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, which became worse during the 49ers’ 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders on October 19.

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Evans caught three passes for 94 yards, including a 54-yard reception in that game. Reports also suggest he had dealt with a rib injury during the first few weeks of the season. The 33-year-old receiver has recorded 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

The upcoming bye week could give Evans more time to recover. However, the team has not confirmed when he will return. A medical expert quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle said some cases of Achilles tendinitis improve within a few weeks. But recovery depends on how serious the condition is and how the player responds to treatment. The 49ers have not confirmed whether Evans will return for their November 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Nick Bosa’s injury also needs careful attention. He has been out since suffering a calf injury before the 49ers’ Week 3 game against Arizona. He recently said he hoped to return against Washington or Atlanta, but Shanahan mentioned a caveat.

“I just think he was a little too optimistic, especially for Bosa because he’s pretty accurate,” Shanahan said. “He doesn’t say stuff like that unless it’s accurate. I just think it surprised him. He worked out after he said that to you guys, and the next day was just a little sore, which surprised all of us, and that wasn’t a great sign, especially going to playing turf and stuff this week.”

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Bosa’s past injuries make it important for him to recover carefully. According to the NFL’s September 2026 report, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2025 and needed surgery. He then worked hard to return for the 2026 season. Unfortunately, his new calf injury has now delayed his progress.

The bye week could give Bosa more time to recover, but the 49ers have not announced a return date.

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Receiver injuries leave San Francisco with fewer options

Evans is not the only wide receiver who will miss the game. The 49ers have also ruled out Samuel because of a hamstring injury. Ricky Pearsall (knee), De’Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) are also unavailable.

These injuries leave quarterback Brock Purdy with fewer experienced receivers.

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Christian Kirk’s expected return could help the offense. He has been on injured reserve since suffering a calf injury during training camp in July. San Francisco opened his practice window last week. Shanahan said Kirk’s questionable status was related to the team’s process and indicated that he expected Kirk to play.

“Thankfully for me, I’ve played enough ball, I’ve played a lot of football, and have got a lot of experience,” Kirk said. “This week has just been treating every rep like a game rep. I know once I get out there on Sunday, if that’s what the case is going to be, it’s just like playing football again. I’m excited for that opportunity when it does present itself.”

Jordan Watkins could also get more playing time. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey could help Purdy move the ball. However, neither player can fully replace an outside wide receiver.

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Bosa’s absence creates another problem for a defensive line that is already dealing with injuries. San Francisco can use Mykel Williams, Romello Height, Keion White, and Khalid Kareem to add depth to its pass rush against Atlanta.

The 49ers also released defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo to make room for Kirk on the roster. However, Okoronkwo could still return to the practice squad and be called up for Sunday’s game if the team needs him.

San Francisco’s 6-0 record shows that the team has performed well despite its injury problems. The 49ers defeated Washington 23-17 after taking a 20-3 lead into halftime. Their defense made important stops to protect the win.

As per Pro-Football-Reference, the team has also averaged 29.5 points per game through its first six games. This puts San Francisco among the NFL’s top-scoring teams.

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Evans and other injured receivers could make scoring harder for the 49ers. Bosa’s absence could also make it harder to pressure Atlanta’s quarterback.

The bye week will give injured players more time to recover, but San Francisco must first face the Falcons with fewer players available.