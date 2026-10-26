“Unorthodox Family”: Matthew Judon’s Ex and Pregnant GF Living Under the Same Roof With Kids

NFL defensive end and four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon has had a successful football career. Off the field, however, Judon has been known to have what his ex-girlfriend describes as an “unorthodox family.”

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“Welcome to our unorthodox family,” Judon’s ex, Arabia Tillery, wrote on an Instagram reel she posted recently. “Meet Lex @infamousbiglexx Lex is Matthew’s girlfriend and she is currently 8 months pregnant with their first child. Matthew and I have a 7 year old son @romanjudon. Lex also has 2 children (7 & 8 yrs old) from a previous relationship. And all 6.5 of us live together in the same home ❤️ It’s a CRAZY LIFE with real moments. And we want to bring you with us 🏡”

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Tillery showed her son with Judon, Roman, and Lex, Judon’s current girlfriend, while the two were making separate dishes for Judon as he was coming home. In the video, Arabia said that the family is “in this together.”

It is unclear when Judon and Lex started dating. As for Tillery, she hosts a podcast called All32, in which Judon has made some appearances as well. He even showed up in the comments of the video Tillery posted about their blended family.

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“Hello everyone I’m the matthew in question in this video. Couple things 1) Food was good if yall was wondering. 2) phone privileges suspended for a week. 3) let the program be the program. 4) Ebook coming soon. Have a blessed Sunday. 😬” Judon commented on the post, while Tilleria pinned it.

While the two women are now living together with their kids and Judon, making it a family of “6.5,” Judon also married BreighAnn Judon in June 2018. BreighAnn and Judon had three kids, namely Aniyah, Leonidas, and Azayda. It is not known if they are together, as Judon seems to be absent in her social media photos for quite a few years now.

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But Judon did talk about his life with BreighAnn in 2021 on the Talking It Out podcast.

“I don’t want a female that I don’t really care about to come between me waking up and hearing my son cry,” Judon said in February 2021. “I most definitely would rather wake up with (BreighAnn) right there, to Leo crying, and taking Aniyah to school. Happy wife, happy life!”

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Though Tillery and Lex have embraced their “unorthodox family,” there has been no public indication that BreighAnn and Judon are still together or spending time with each other, and BreighAnn has not been seen or mentioned in Tillery’s post either. The 6.5 total would go up 4 people to account for them too, which means she is living separately.

Aniyah, Leonidas, and Azayda are growing up quickly. BreighAnn shared a photo of the three kids on their first day of school for this academic year. Aniyah is now in fifth grade, Leonidas is in the first, while little Azayda has begun kindergarten.

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For now, Arabia and Lex continue to raise their kids under the same roof, with Judon living with them. While Judon has the support of his family, he may have to find a new team, as Judon has been released by the San Francisco 49ers.