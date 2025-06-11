Uproar in Italy Over Odell Beckham Jr’s Unexpected Decision to Support $40M Rich Athlete

Philippe Chatrier Court was once again the center of the tennis world, dressed in all its splendor for the grand finale of Roland Garros. As history unfolded with Carlos Alcaraz clinching a landmark victory over Jannik Sinner, the star-studded crowd added to the spectacle. Celebrities and sports icons flocked to witness the action firsthand. Some of the big names present in the venue were filmmaker Spike Lee, NBA legend Tony Parker, music visionary Pharrell Williams, and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. They were all soaking in the electric atmosphere. But the NFLer got special attention from the fans.

Odell Beckham Jr., the 2022 Super Bowl champion and current NFL free agent, was hard to miss during the electrifying Roland Garros final. His passionate reactions stole the spotlight more than once as he cheered on Alcaraz with unfiltered enthusiasm. When Alcaraz, who boasts an estimated net worth of $40 million, began his stunning comeback in the fourth set, just as Jannik Sinner stood a single point away from winning the title, TV cameras repeatedly cut to Beckham. He was visibly stunned by the drama unfolding on the court. As the Spaniard edged out the fourth set in a nail-biting tie-break, Beckham celebrated every hard-fought point like a true fan.

And the intensity didn’t let up. In the deciding fifth set, also settled by a tie-break, Beckham’s energy mirrored the tension on court. As Alcaraz basked in his historic Grand Slam triumph, Beckham remained euphoric in the stands. His eyes were locked on the young champion he had so passionately supported. Beckham’s excitement extended beyond the stands. After the match, when Carlos Alcaraz made his way into the locker room, the NFL star was right there to greet him.

Beckham seized the moment to offer a heartfelt congratulations, embracing Alcaraz with genuine admiration. The two shared a joyful exchange before posing for several photos together, proudly holding the coveted Roland Garros trophy. A fitting celebration for a champion and one of his most enthusiastic supporters.

However, his reactions during the final match didn’t quite sit well with the fans on social media. The 32-year-old faced some serious criticism for the way he behaved during the match. Let us take a look at what the fans had to say about the whole thing.

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t get a green signal from fans for supporting Alcaraz

The epic clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner wasn’t just another tennis match. It was a showcase of everything that makes sports magical. It brought intensity, resilience, and unforgettable drama that forced many celebrities to show off their emotions. However, Odell Beckham Jr. might just have overdone it, as pointed out by the comments below.

One of the users failed to recognize the NFL player sitting in the stands. After watching his antics, he was forced to comment, “But who is this puppet?” Another user echoed the same sentiment after seeing Beckham show his support for the Spaniard throughout the match. He commented, “But who is he??? He was a pain in the ass the whole match.” Ouch! Seems like this fan was being sarcastic.

Alcaraz pulled off one of the most epic comebacks during his match against Sinner. At one point, it looked like the world number one might take the title. One user speculated that Beckham Jr. might have put a lot at stake on Alcaraz and commented, “Maybe this guy had put a million live on Alcaraz when he was down 2-1 (5-3). Who the f… was he supposed to root for?” Judging by the 32-year-old NFL star’s reactions, it seemed he was completely engrossed in the match and surprised by how it unfolded.

But not everyone agreed. One user harshly commented, “Fake s——– who lives on social media like all the fakes who are on display, obviously.” That one was particularly rude.

Not just his reactions, but his look also garnered attention. As one user asked, “But then why is everyone wearing sunglasses at 9 p.m. in a stadium with the floodlights now on?” A different user raised a more serious question, commenting, “Mamma mia, I don’t know if he made me smoke more or when Alcaraz put his finger to his ear.” Finally, one user decided not to give Beckham Jr. too much importance, writing, “NO, let’s leave him anonymous where he comes from. Simply an idiot to whom we are already giving too much honor by talking about him.” Looked like some wanted to just ignore Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr. has always had a magnetic connection with his fans—one built on passion, charisma, and authenticity. What sets Beckham apart is how he reciprocates that love. This time, it seems he failed to impress the fans with his actions.