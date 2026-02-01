US Govt Regulators Make Final Decision on ESPN’s Billion-Dollar Acquisition of NFL Media

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last August, ESPN and the National Football League revealed plans for ESPN to acquire a major bundle of NFL Media assets, a move that required regulatory clearance from U.S. President Donald Trump’s Justice Department. Now, after months of waiting and speculation, government regulators have signed off. As a result, ESPN’s billion-dollar bet on NFL Media is officially moving forward.

“Government regulators have approved ESPN’s billion-dollar blockbuster acquisition of top NFL Media assets, and the two sides closed the agreement late Saturday,” Andrew Marchand wrote in his article.

Under the agreement, the NFL takes a 10 percent ownership stake in the Disney-owned network, which carries a valuation in the billions. Meanwhile, ESPN will own and operate NFL Network, take control as the official fantasy football hub by combining products, and secure the linear rights to the RedZone Channel. Consequently, ESPN’s influence across NFL coverage grows instantly.

“The NFL and ESPN are pleased to announce the official closing of the sale of NFL Network and other NFL Media assets to ESPN,” the NFL and ESPN said in a joint statement to The Athletic.

“With the closing, we will begin integrating NFL employees into ESPN in the months ahead. As we look to the future, NFL fans can look forward to expanded NFL programming, greater access to NFL Network, innovative Fantasy experiences, and unparalleled coverage of America’s most popular sport.”

Meanwhile, the programming slate will also look different. The league and ESPN decided to scrap the familiar Monday Night Football doubleheaders. Instead, four games move into the NFL Network window.

ESPN will now air 28 games per season, its highest total ever, including seven from NFL Network. Previously, the network carried 25 games, while NFL Network kept three of its original matchups.

Finally, the ripple effects extend beyond traditional TV. The NFL reclaimed four games it plans to sell, likely to a streaming partner. Starting this fall, subscribers to ESPN Unlimited will receive full NFL Network access at the same $29.99 monthly price, or through their existing cable or multichannel provider.

Taken together, the regulators’ green light reshapes how fans watch football.

The aftermath of the NFL-ESPN deal

In the meantime, the transition will not feel sudden to viewers. NFL employees are set to officially join ESPN in April, which means no on-screen changes right away. At the earliest, fans will start noticing shifts after that point. Then, as the fall regular season arrives, NFL Network will fold into ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform.

More importantly, the green light allows ESPN to fully commit as it prepares for its first Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027. The NFL will continue to run NFL+, NFL.com, and several other core assets.

In addition, the league will still produce RedZone and handle the sale of its digital rights. ESPN, however, made this deal largely to strengthen its direct-to-consumer push, which launched last fall at $29.99 per month.

That option sits alongside traditional cable and bundled services, giving fans more ways to watch.