$6B Franchise Told to Hire Von Miller as Super Bowl Winner Breaks Silence on Retirement

If we talk about the defensive greats in recent NFL history, linebacker Von Miller certainly deserves a spot. Who can forget his Super Bowl-winning performance in 2015 against the Panthers? He won the SB MVP for six tackles, a pass defended, 2 and 1⁄2 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two quarterback hurries. In his only season with Rams in 2021, he won another trophy. But three years later, his position in the league has dwindled. His peers respect him, but they don’t see the competitor he was in his prime.

Although the fire to succeed burns in him, the Bills released him back in March. He remains a free agent while the teams are busy in OTAs. Fans are growing worried about one thing. Where will he land? The last two seasons with the Bills saw limited opportunities. They didn’t start him in any regular season game. In the 25 games he played, the LB finished with 20 tackles (15 solo) and 6 sacks (in 2024 alone). But analysts see his utility in a Super Bowl contender team.

Brian Baldinger appeared on May 30 episode of the DNVR Broncos Podcast where he revealed his mindset. Praising Von Miller as an ace player who still works hard, he said, “Baltimore (Ravens) is a great spot for him. Chuck Smith is the pass rush specialist coach there. I feel like all they do is invest in their trenches in their offensive and defensive lines.” That’s right. The $6 billion franchise is being told to add Von Miller’s experience to the freshly drafted Golden Bears LB Teddye Buchanan (4th round, 129th overall).

Moreover, the Ravens have brought in Steelers LB Malik Harrison and Packers LB Kristian Welch in free agency. So the defensive legend might be a bit of a luxury, but he would play into a certain narrative. The 2024 AFC divisional game saw them exit the playoffs to the Bills for the second time in 5 years (adding to the 2020 exit). If things progress that far this season, Von Miller would be the cherry on top of a cold dish called revenge.

Summing up his views on the franchise, Baldinger noted, “I think Von could go in there and give him 20 pass rushes a game and maybe that’s the difference in a playoff game of getting over the top and beating Buffalo or Kansas City or or Denver. I feel like that’s a good landing spot for Von.” But despite the recommendation, the grapevine is silent on any potential move.

As a result, retirement rumors are getting stronger every day. The veteran took some time to address them.

Von Miller addresses retirement rumors

NFL reporter Andrew Mason made everyone happy when he popped the question straight to the veteran linebacker. In no mood to hang up his cleats, Von Miller replied, “I got this year on the books for sure, I’m going to play this upcoming season, just got to find a team to play on.” He revealed his mindset to play one year at a time. That’s great! It means the fans will see some more of the epic defender in action again. But those who want him in the Broncos again might be left disappointed.

CBS Sports’ John Breech also had other landing spots for the veteran. And if Von Miller plays for any of them, it would be a sight to watch. The 4 teams are – Eagles, Commanders, Texans, and Lions. All these teams qualified for the playoffs last year. And they have SB-winning caliber.

Now that Von Miller has announced his readiness to play one more year, excitement and interest will surely build up. But teams will also consider his age and maybe consider him for a limited role. Brace yourselves for the hard-hitting sacks that can offset any plans and set teams on the path to victory. He’s coming back, and it will be epic!