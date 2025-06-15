$3M Patriots UDFA Star Boldly Projected for Breakout Season in Mike Vrabel’s Roster

The Patriots‘ rebuild under Mike Vrabel isn’t just about big names – it’s about finding hidden gems others missed. New England’s offseason has been smart: fixing the defense, building up the lines, and going all-in on a new style. But the best moves might be the quiet ones, like those undrafted rookies nobody’s talking about yet. Vrabel made his philosophy clear at the pre-draft conference, “You want to come out of it with some depth role player that can build the depth of the roster – the backup players, the situational players“

And in a TE room full of veterans, one name keeps popping up as the perfect underdog story. A guy who didn’t hear his name called in April but might hear it called a lot this fall. That under-the-radar name? CJ Dippre, the undrafted Alabama tight end who just might be Vrabel’s kind of player. While the Patriots signed several promising UDFAs, Dippre stands out for one simple reason: he does the dirty work better than most.

PFF highlighted his 64.8 run-blocking grade last season – good for 24th among Power Four TEs – and that’s no fluke. The Pats $3M undrafted player piled up 989 run-blocking snaps in college. The kind of grind-it-out resume that makes coaches smile. In a tight end room full of veterans, Dippre’s not here to catch flashy TDs. He’s here to move bodies, seal edges, and maybe – just maybe – carve out a role that lasts. CJ Dippre’s path to New England tells you everything about why Mike Vrabel wanted him.

The TE started at Maryland, where he went from barely seeing the field as a freshman (3 catches in 2021) to a solid sophomore season (30 catches, 314 yards). But his real value emerged after transferring to Alabama. While his receiving stats were modest – just 11 catches for 187 yards last season, according to Alabama’s official numbers – his blocking stood out.

Now in New England, Dippre joins a veteran TE room where his specific skills – sealing edges, creating running lanes – could earn him snaps faster than typical undrafted players. While others might chase flashier stats, his game has always been about doing the less glamorous work consistently well.

Building Mike Vrabel’s kind of team

The Patriots’ 2025 draft class earned universal praise, and for good reason – they didn’t chase flash or force picks. They waited, took value where it fell, and filled real needs. A franchise left tackle in Will Campbell, an explosive playmaker in TreVeyon Henderson, and a burner at receiver in Kyle Williams. But what makes this draft truly Vrabel’s draft isn’t just the names – it’s the mindset. Every pick, from Jared Wilson (the draft’s top center) to late-round flyers like edge Bradyn Swinson, fit one mold: tough, team-first, and wired to work.

VP of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden put it best: “If you don’t get the person right, a lot of that other stuff goes by the wayside.” That philosophy explains why a guy like CJ Dippre, the undrafted Alabama tight end, has a real shot here. New England’s draft added star power, but their UDFA haul – led by Dippre – is where Vrabel’s vision gets interesting.

While Campbell and Henderson will grab headlines, Dippre’s the type of grinder this regime loves. A 24th-ranked run-blocking TE among Power Four tight ends (per PFF) who played nearly 1,000 career blocking snaps without fanfare. Last year’s rookies (Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker) got lost in the chaos of a broken system. This year, Vrabel’s building a roster where even the unheralded pieces – like Dippre – have a clear path to matter. Not because they’re flashy. But because they fit what this staff demands: guys who ‘love football’ and do the dirty work.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots Mike Vrabel press conference. PK, Pressekonferenz Jan 13, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA Mike Vrabel addresses media at a press conference to announce his hiring as the head coach of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium MA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20250113_gma_qe2_0600

That’s how UDFAs become surprises, and how ‘great drafts’ turn into winning teams. At the end of the day, football teams aren’t built on draft grades or splashy signings alone. What makes Mike Vrabel’s Patriots different is their relentless focus on finding guys who simply love to play the game – whether they’re first-round picks or undrafted free agents like CJ Dippre.

While analysts debate whether New England’s 2025 class will live up to the hype, the real story might be playing out in the trenches where players like Dippre do their quiet work. Some teams collect talent. Vrabel’s building a team. And for players willing to put in the work – no matter where they were drafted – that could make all the difference.