“Usually Against This”: Philip Rivers’ Former Chargers Teammate Shares Honest Thoughts on NC State Head Coaching Job Rumors

Scott Quessenberry, a former Los Angeles Chargers center, says he is normally against hiring a coach who skips the usual steps. However, when it came to former teammate Philip Rivers reportedly being in line for the head coaching job at NC State, he had some promising words.

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“My thoughts on Philip Rivers jumping the line and becoming P4 head coach. Usually against this,” Quessenberry wrote on X. “But let me tell you about this guy: he is an absolute sicko when it comes to football. He can make it easy; he can make it complex.”

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Rivers has never coached in college. He is in his sixth season as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, and the team reached the state semifinals in each of the last two years. But Quessenberry seems to be looking forward to seeing Rivers in NC State.

“He played for 14 years, met people from every walk of life, and not a single one would say he was a bad teammate. This would be a DUNK!”

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Quessenberry and Rivers played together for the Chargers for two seasons; Rivers signed with the Indianapolis Colts after the 2019 season. Quessenberry once said of Rivers:

“To be able to call him a teammate, I don’t even know how to describe it; it’s crazy.”

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Now for the status of the search. NC State fired longtime head coach Dave Doeren after a 3-4 start to the 2026 season. Rivers has since become the name everyone keeps hearing.

ESPN reported that Rivers has had serious discussions with NC State, but a deal is not close. He told the school he wants to finish his high school season first, and he has not met officials in person.

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Rivers said he was focused on Foley and the playoffs. His agent’s office told The News & Observer that it was letting the search play out. Still, Rivers has tried to calm things down. After St. Michael’s regular-season finale, he said:

“I mean, shoot, NC State’s special to me and you know, Coach Doeren, shoot, what he did over 14 years, and all-time winningest coach, [there’s] a ton of respect and appreciation, you know, for how he went about it with the university. There’s nothing there at this point.”

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He also said there is nothing imminent, though he added that you never say never. His son, four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, reaffirmed his NC State commitment on Friday night. And, NC State is going all in on finding their next head coach: program legends Bill Cowher and Dewayne Washington will pitch in on the national search for the ideal candidate.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are moving on under interim head coach Todd Goebbel. They beat California 31-10 on Saturday, and Goebbel dedicated the win to his old boss.

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“This is for you, Coach Doeren. I hope you’re smiling somewhere.”

There is more to his name than the rumors. Rivers owns NC State’s career records for passing yards (13,484) and touchdowns (95), and he was the No. 4 overall pick in 2004. He also returned to the Indianapolis Colts last December for three starts after briefly coming out of retirement.

Rivers is not the only famous Wolfpack QB; former Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson is also an alum. But since he is busy with his broadcasting career, he might not be the ideal pick.

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That lines up with what Quessenberry is saying about his football mind. Rivers has never really left the game.

Now, NC State faces a decision that could turn the traditional coaching ladder on its head. Will they be able to bring the former star player into the college ranks? We will have to wait and watch