UT Tyler Athletics Announces Brittany Mahomes’ Induction Into 2026 Hall of Fame Class After Remarkable Career

On a big stage in Waco last year, Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, and from the crowd, Brittany Mahomes watched and celebrated the moment. Now, one year later, the roles shift, as this time, Brittany Mahomes is the one heading toward a Hall of Fame moment of her own.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UT Tyler athletics officially announced its next Hall of Fame group. The department confirmed that Dr. Howard Patterson, Brittany Mahomes, and the 2016 Softball Team will form the sixth class entering the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame.

“The 2026 UT Tyler Hall of Fame class is truly elite,” Director of Athletics Sam Ferguson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the announcement, Ferguson expanded on why this class stands out from the rest. He emphasized the long-term impact each honoree has made, stating,

“Dr. Patterson’s leadership built a championship culture that continues to shape our university today. Brittany’s outstanding playing career was unmatched, as she found the net with frequency. Her career pales in comparison to the incredible work she has been doing to advance women in sport. Our 2016 NCAA Championship softball team left a lasting legacy on the field and continues to impact lives beyond it. We are deeply grateful for the excellence, leadership, and difference this remarkable group continues to make. This class is a great example to our student-athletes of what it means to be a Patriot. We are beyond excited to honor them and hear their stories in March.”

Brittany Mahomes’ playing career at UT Tyler speaks loudly on its own. From 2013 to 2016, she built one of the strongest resumes in women’s soccer history at the school. She finished second all-time in total points with 78 and goals with 31, while also ranking third in game-winning goals with 10 and assists with 16, and tying for third in total games played at 74.

ADVERTISEMENT

And her 2016 season stands as the clearest reason for this Hall of Fame honor. That year, she set program highs with 40 points, 18 goals, and seven game-winning goals.

She also recorded four separate matches with three goals, tying the best single-game mark in school history and fully justifying her induction into the 2026 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is a developing story….