“Utterly Shameful”: Former Eagles Star Rips ESPN’s QB Rankings for Disrespecting Jalen Hurts

For a Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts has found himself well below the pecking order in ESPN’s QB rankings. The list features Hurts as an unceremonious honorable mention, far from the elite top 10. Now, former Philadelphia Eagles star Emmanuel Acho has lashed out at these rankings in his latest assessment.

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“Of all the ways in which Jalen Hurts has been disrespected, ranking him 17th (the last of seven honorary mentions to go with the Top 10) on the NFL quarterback list is probably the most disrespectful,” Acho said on the Speakeasy podcast. “It is utterly shameful to have Hurts ranked behind quarterbacks that don’t even have playoff wins, Justin Herbert.

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“It is utterly shameful to have Hurts ranked next to quarterbacks like Daniel Jones and Bo Nix. I mean, Jalen Hurts is still a Super Bowl MVP. He is still an All-Pro. He is still a quarterback that everytime he plays, leads this team to the playoffs.”

The numbers reflect the entire story for Hurts. A Super Bowl winner and MVP honoree, the quarterback is also a three-time Pro Bowler and a 2022 Second Team All-Pro. However, those ahead of him include names like Justin Herbert (who doesn’t even have a single playoff win) and Drake Maye (a Year 3 quarterback fresh off a Super Bowl run).

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Hurts has guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs five times. Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, who slotted in at No.6 on the list, has also been to the playoffs the same number of times. But Hurts also finished 11-5 this year, while Prescott recorded a 7-9-1.

One reason why ESPN kept Hurts out of these rankings might be the Eagles’ mediocre 2025 season. ESPN published a report claiming Hurts was not always willing to play by what the team asked of him, with one source regarding him as “not the most coachable.” The oomph Hurts usually brought to his game was very clearly missing last year.

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He recorded his second-lowest completion rate (64.8%) in 2025. The offense was a problem for the Eagles last year, with former wide receiver A.J. Brown consistently sharing his frustrations with the team. Once best friends, the two seemed to be on differing ends of something. Brown was eventually traded to the New England Patriots.

This recency bias may explain Jalen Hurts’ rankings. But even then, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark feels that Hurts’ place on the list spearheaded by generational QBs like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes wasn’t fitting of his caliber.

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“Jalen Hurts is a guy who two times has outplayed Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl,” he said on First Take. “Jalen Hurts is a person who was second in MVP voting in [2022].

“In my opinion, when you look at who he is in totality, there is no way he falls to that tier.”

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Clark also remarked that Hurts might not be the best passer or runner, but on the field, he shows up in the biggest moments.

Jalen Hurts’ performance last season indeed prompted Eagles fans to rally against him on social media. But does that warrant him being nearly written off?

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We’ll have to wait and watch if Hurts can prove this perception wrong.