“Very Dirty, Very Smelly”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Gives Blunt Verdict on Paris After Jaguars’ International Game

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, thought Paris would be one of the experiences of a lifetime, but the trip wasn’t all that dreamy for her.

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“If y’all don’t know this, Paris is very dirty,” Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, said on her weekly vlog YouTube channel. “Eiffel Tower. Beautiful. All around the Eiffel Tower, anywhere you are, there are just rats running everywhere. It’s very similar. I keep comparing it to New York, but it just reminded me so much of New York. Like, just rats everywhere. Very dirty, very smelly throughout Paris. Other than that, I had a great time.”

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The Jaguars played two games in London this year, and before one of them, Leanna and Hunter took a train from the city to Paris on the latter’s day off. They visited the Eiffel Tower, where Leanna posed for photos in front of the famous landmark. In the pictures, she wore a denim jacket over a white top with a blue denim skirt. She completed the look with brown knee-high boots and a matching shoulder bag. She captioned the post, “Paris.jpg.”

However, her trip did not turn out the way she expected. And Leanna wasn’t the only visitor to express disappointment with Paris’s condition.

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Russian swimmer Aleksandr Stepanov also criticized Paris after visiting the city for the European Swimming Championships. The event took place from July 31 to August 16, 2026. After competing, Stepanov said he was disappointed with the city.

“I was hoping the food would be good, but it isn’t. It stinks everywhere here, nothing pleasant. It smells of urine and garbage. There are rats running everywhere under the Eiffel Tower,” he told the Russian news agency TASS, according to Le Parisien.

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The Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 also wasn’t a pleasant experience for athletes, particularly swimmers. The Seine River was said to have high amounts of bacteria, and some swimmers also fell ill.

Despite a massive cleanup project for the river, some tests showed “unacceptable” levels of “sickness-causing bacteria,” according to CBC.

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While her Paris experience left her disappointed, Leanna’s London trip ended on a happy note. She cheered for Travis Hunter during the Jaguars’ game against the Eagles. Jacksonville eventually won 19–17. The trip was also special for Leanna because she has a connection to the UK. She was reportedly born there before moving to Savannah, Georgia.

Leanna Lenee noted that since she spent most of her life in Southern hospitality, she was able to make out a difference in that aspect in Europe.

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“I’m not just saying that the people here are rude. It’s just, they lack Southern hospitality,” Leanna said in the round up of her trip. “Because I even feel like that when I go to the North, like when I go to New York and places like that, like I’m like, ‘These people are just rude and they don’t have, like, I don’t know, like manners.’ But that’s just how they were raised.

“So, I’m not trying to say that they’re rude. It just like comes off as that because it’s not what I’m used to, or anyone from the South can relate to this.”

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Beyond the international trip, Leanna has continued to support Travis Hunter by attending Jacksonville Jaguars games with their son. She also makes sure her game-day outfits show her support for him.

Meanwhile, after missing last season with an injury to his right knee and undergoing surgery, Travis Hunter is making the most of the 2026 season. He has appeared in eight games for the Jacksonville Jaguars so far, starting all eight. He recorded seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown on eight targets.

The Jaguars currently hold a 6–2 record and are positioning themselves for a playoff run. Now, let’s wait and see how Travis Hunter performs in their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans.