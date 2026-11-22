It has been a period of turmoil inside Life Surge, a Christian faith-and-business live event movement. While the organization has been dealing with allegations of monetizing people’s beliefs and faith for profit, and Tim Tebow has also backed out of supporting it, a former ESPN host has continued to attend the event.

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“Magic Johnson, Tony Dungy, David Ortiz, Joe Mazzulla, Tim Tebow, and more have stopped speaking at Life Surge events after our investigation into their allegedly predatory ‘Christian education’ business began,” Pablo Torre wrote on X. “But Sage Steele keeps showing up.”

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September 25 was a dark day for the Life Surge event, an event in which sundry celebrities were involved. But a turn of events happened when Mother Jones, in collaboration with the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, started an investigation into the company. A probe that eventually led reporters to Life Surge’s massive 50,000-square-foot headquarters in Palmetto, Florida.

The investigation found that the organization has been selling expensive courses to customers and attendees, costing up to thousands of dollars, sometimes reaching the $40,000 mark. While many celebrities have since opted out of the movement, Steele has been consistently showing up for the events even after the company has faced questions about its finances and how it is profiting off its customers’ faith.

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Even Steele’s former ESPN colleague Keith Olbermann didn’t hold back on her, saying that he didn’t think Steele “could get more stupid or more corrupt – yet here we are.”

This comes after the organization itself fired “at least 85 people,” as Kiera Butler told Pablo Torre. “I mean, it’s more than half.”

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Butler also said that the layoffs “have been coming” since the beginning of November, as the company discussed the issue in a companywide meeting on November 10. The layoffs began in early November, weeks after the investigation launched in late September, yet Steele has continued attending events, per Torre.

Butler also said that the company, which held roughly 32 to 36 events per year, has scheduled only about a dozen events for 2027.

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Meanwhile, after the investigation unfolded, Tebow distanced himself from the organization, with the Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and megachurch pastor Craig Groeschel doing the same.

“The allegations are extremely, extremely serious,” Tebow told a reporter in late September, parting ways with Life Surge one day after the investigation was published. “So for us, we’re having our team do an investigation but also pausing our relationship ’til we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

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Tebow, who has been an avid follower of Christianity, became more public after his retirement from the NFL. His faith was further publicized through many shows and events, as he defined his life around doing good for others. Tebow, who was reportedly unaware of such doings, has helped orphans and organized events for special-needs children, even working to fight against human trafficking.

“[God] sent his son in the greatest love story rescue mission of all time because that’s how much he values people,” he said on Fox & Friends in 2025. “We get to care for people, and we get to value them wherever they’re at, and that changes everything.”

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The investigation is still not finished, and the latest findings tell more about how the students were used as part of a business strategy.

If using the students’ and the customers’ money for their own benefit wasn’t enough, a new finding further digs into what Life Surge did after selling students or “leads,” as they call them.

“(Students) are incredibly valuable to Life Surge even beyond the point of that sale because that list of students, according to a source with direct knowledge that we interviewed here at PTFO, that list actually becomes a product unto itself that Life Surge apparently can also sell to the other sales floors of other seminar companies that will try to get those leads to enroll in their own coaching/financial education programs as well,” Torre revealed in Friday’s episode of his podcast.

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An anonymous source informed Torre that the company would get “30% of what they sold,” trying to sell the entity’s packages to other companies. “So if they sold a million dollars, they’d get 300k.”

Even after two full episodes of the investigation that were heavily reported, Steele has continued her support for the company-related events. She has been a controversial personality ever since she commented on ESPN’s mandatory vaccination policy, after which she was cut off the air in 2021 and settled a lawsuit with the company in 2023.

She recently reflected on the incident at one of Life Surge’s events.

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“Cancellation is real. Losing paychecks is real. Losing friendships is real,” Steele said. “But I can tell you through personal experience that what can come on the other side is beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Terro and Mother Jones have continued to find sources for the business courses that the company continues to sell, with CEO Jeremy Nosek denying the allegations earlier.