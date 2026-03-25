Veteran NFL Insider Accused of “Blatantly Misinforming the Public” After Travis Kelce’s $54.7M Chiefs Contract

“I’ve had dinner with this guy. I share an agent with this guy. I have nothing against him personally. Much the opposite,” FS1’s Nick Wright said on the What’s Wright podcast. “But Ian Rapoport’s tweet about Travis Kelce’s contract … this is now the second time in a couple weeks that Rapoport has, via his very popular and followed Twitter account, blatantly misinformed the public.”

This reaction from Nick Wright came after Rapoport’s X post that read, “It’s a 3-year, $54.735M deal that can be worth up to $57.735M ($18.245M average) done by agent Mike Simon (@mikevmgsports) of @milkhoneysport. Year 1 is $12M plus 3M in incentives.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, this new deal is fully guaranteed while having two effective void years for salary cap purposes. The contract is designed to allow Kelce to decide on his future by June 8, 2027. At that point, the Chiefs will either release him or place him on the retired list.

“The contract is broken up this way to manage the cap hits, exploiting the 50% rule and a post-June 1 mechanism to spread them out over three years. Kelce, as such, has a $4,896,667 hit for 2026 and dead-money hits of $3,551,667 for 2027 and 2028,” S.I.’s Albert Breer further explained the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The extra money beyond his initial guarantee is part of a $40 million “poison pill” in the deal. This provision guarantees him $40 million if he is still on the roster by June of 2027, which effectively ensures the 36-year-old will have either retired or been released by that deadline.

That’s why Nick Wright took issue with how Ian Rapoport reported on Travis Kelce’s contract, even suggesting the insider may have framed it to satisfy a particular audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not Edward R. Murrow, and I’m not even a journalist,” Wright said. “But if you’re going to consider yourself a reporter and your job is to inform the public about news, then you cannot willingly put out intentionally, wildly misleading information because you want the guy who runs Milk Honey Sports to owe you a favor.”

However, this isn’t the first time that Nick Wright expressed his displeasure with the reporting on the Travis Kelce saga. Alongside his frustration with how the media handled Kelce’s contract, Wright also pushed back on the narrative that the veteran was ever genuinely considering a move away from Kansas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Wright calls out the NFL media over ‘Travis Kelce leaving the Chiefs’ reports

While uncertainty loomed over Travis Kelce’s future, with retirement rumors making the rounds, there wasn’t a major concern about the veteran tight end considering other teams outside the Kansas City Chiefs. However, days before the report on Kelce’s initial contract, there was speculation about the three-time Super Bowl champion looking elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, addressing these rumors, Nick Wright was quick to slam the NFL media for even considering that Travis Kelce could consider leaving the team where he grew into the legend he is after a stellar 13-year run.

“I was surprised that there were folks, some friends of mine, in the NFL media that were willing to be like, ‘Breaking news: Travis Kelce [is] listening to other teams.’ “No, he wasn’t,” Wright said on The Dan Patrick Show. “There was a zero percent chance he was going to play for anybody else, and I think everybody knew that.”

Wright’s comments make it clear that he believes the NFL media dropped the ball on the Kelce story more than once. Whether it was the contract details or the trade rumors, he feels fans deserved better and more accurate reporting throughout the saga.