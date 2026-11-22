Ahead of the 49ers’ game against the Vikings, the team made a bold decision by releasing Brandin Cooks. But even after this major setback, he is not ready to accept defeat and is preparing for a major comeback.

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“From top to bottom, one of the most special organizations out there, and that’s not up for debate,” Brandin Cooks said on X. “I’m not done. It’s far from over 🏹”

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Brandin Cooks joining the San Francisco 49ers meant more to him than just getting another chance to play in the NFL. He grew up in Stockton, California, where the 49ers used to hold their training camp at the University of the Pacific. As a child, Cooks would ride his bicycle near the facility and try to catch a glimpse of the team through the fences.

Joining the 49ers fulfilled a childhood dream for him. After joining the team in September, Cooks shared how much the opportunity meant to him.

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“This is a blessing,” Cooks said to the media back in September. “It’s a dream come true playing for your childhood team.”

Even head coach Kyle Shanahan showed his trust in Cooks when speaking to the media in September.

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“Just awesome to get a veteran receiver here,” Shanahan said. “I mean, Brandin, I’ve been a fan of him for the last 10 years. He’s had a hell of a career, been a hell of a player. We’re down on guys, so it’s awesome to get a guy in here who’s done it before and done it for a long time.”

However, that dream came to an end due to competition at the position.

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The 49ers have struggled with injuries to their wide receivers this season, but several players are now returning. Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel are back, while Mike Evans is also expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings. Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are also available, and the team has added Keenan Allen through a trade. With so many receivers available again, competition for places in the lineup has increased.

As the receiving group gets healthier, the 49ers have decided they no longer need Brandin Cooks.

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“The following player has been waived: WR Brandin Cooks,” the 49ers announced. “In addition, CB Nate Hobbs game status has been downgraded from questionable to out.”

Even though the 49ers have several options at receiver, losing Cooks means parting ways with a player who brings considerable NFL experience.

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Brandin Cooks was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. During his 13-year career, he has played for seven teams: the Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers.

Across 178 career games, he has recorded 739 receptions for 9,869 yards and 61 touchdowns, averaging 13.4 yards per catch.

During the 2026 season, Brandin Cooks appeared in five games for the San Francisco 49ers, starting two. He recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 58 receiving yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.6 yards per catch. His longest reception was 13 yards.

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Cooks will first be available for other NFL teams to claim. If no team claims him, he will become a free agent, meaning he can choose which team he wants to sign with next.