Aaron Jones Takes Significant Pay Cut as Vikings Announce Surprise Move With RB

The Minnesota Vikings were prepared to part ways with Aaron Jones, but a last-minute contract overhaul has flipped the script, keeping the veteran running back in purple and gold. NFL reporter Tom Pelissero shared the update on Thursday, reporting that both sides agreed to a revised deal that will keep Jones in Minnesota for the 2026 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Vikings and RB Aaron Jones have agreed to a revised contract to keep him in Minnesota for the 2026 season, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero wrote on X. “Jones lowers his base salary to $5.5 million and will stay in Minnesota.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new one-year agreement, which keeps Jones in Minnesota for the 2026 season, represents a significant pay cut. According to reports, Jones was previously scheduled to earn $10 million with a $14.8 million cap hit. Instead, he agreed to a revised deal with a base salary of $5.5 million, lowering his cap number and ensuring his return.

Jones nearly left the team earlier this month. Reports said Minnesota had informed him he would be released unless a trade happened. But after more talks, the situation changed, and the veteran running back will now return for a third season with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last offseason, Jones had signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Vikings, but the deal was backloaded. This made it even more difficult for the team to retain him for the 2026 season. Ultimately, it wasn’t a surprise when the team planned to move on from him, especially after his injury struggles, which directly impacted his production.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Minnesota struggled to find takers for Jones. Financially, it made sense for the Vikings to part ways with him, especially as it would have saved them $9.75 million in cap space, rather than $7.75 million if he were to be released.

But now, the focus shifts to what role he will play moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Jones’ role in Minnesota moving forward

The Vikings still see value in Jones even after a tough 2025 season. Injuries slowed him down last year, but the team clearly believes his leadership and experience still matter inside the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones had an outstanding first year in Minnesota in 2024. He recorded more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage, including 1,138 rushing yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns while serving as a primary option in the Vikings’ backfield.

Things looked different in 2025. Jones missed five games because of injuries and finished with 548 rushing yards and 199 receiving yards. His total production dropped to 747 yards from scrimmage, the lowest since his rookie season in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings’ running back room also played a role in the decision. Jordan Mason led the group in rushing last season, but the team may still value having another experienced option in the backfield. Keeping Jones gives Minnesota another experienced option while they evaluate the position.

The 31-year-old spent his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining Minnesota. He finished his time in Green Bay with 5,940 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns, ranking among the franchise’s all-time rushing leaders. By taking a pay cut, he ensured he would play at least one more season with the Vikings.