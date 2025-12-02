Adam Thielen Makes Retirement Announcement After Vikings Forced to Waive Veteran WR

Essentials Inside The Story Adam Thielen played with the Minnesota Vikings for ten seasons

Adam Thielen was traded from Carolina Panthers to Vikings in August 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly claimed WR Adam Thielen off waivers

For years, Adam Thielen, a two-time Pro-Bowler, was Minnesota’s shining star. But sometimes even the strongest bonds have to face tough decisions. The familiar purple of Minnesota’s jersey will soon no longer feature the veteran wide receiver who grew up in Detroit Lakes, MN. Thielen made it clear in his official announcement.

“Vikings Family – Thank you!” Thielen wrote in his farewell message. “This is tremendously difficult for me to write and certainly not how any of us imagined this to go. As a Minnesota native, putting on this uniform over the years and representing this community both on and off the field has always meant that much more to me. This team is in my bones, it’s in my heart and it’s part of my DNA. I will ALWAYS be a Minnesota Viking. With gratitude and love, and I’ll be back to retire!”

This isn’t a mere retirement for Thielen; it’s about chasing a meaningful last ride. He says he will be “back to retire,” but for now eyes a contender. And 4-8 Vikings, who sit last in the NFC North, aren’t that team right now.

In 11 games this year, Thielen caught 8 passes for 69 yards without reaching the end zone. While his role diminished, he brought veteran presence to a struggling offense, hoping for a final burst before stepping away from the game.

The WR knew this season would mark his farewell from the NFL. That foresight shaped his final months on the gridiron.

“Since this past Spring, I knew this was going to be my last season playing in the National Football League,” he further wrote. “Given that, the Vikings allowed me the opportunity to go compete elsewhere for the last few weeks of my career.”

Thielen never got drafted. He earned his spot as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with the Minnesota Vikings. That grind built his loyalty and fuels his thanks to the organization today.

“Minnesota will always be our home,” he concluded. “And we are incredibly grateful to the Wilf family, Kwesi, KO, Rob, and everyone in the Vikings organization for bringing us back in August. This organization means the world to us from the top down, and this locker room is filled with true professionals.”

So, now the 35-year-old hunts snaps on a new team, but the Vikings didn’t force him out. It was the other way round. Thielen requested his departure, and Minnesota granted his wish out of respect.

What does Adam Thielen’s exit mean?

The Minnesota Vikings traded for Thielen in late August. They sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers. In return, they got Thielen plus a 2026 conditional seventh and a 2027 fifth. Minnesota needed depth then. But that short reunion hit a snag fast.

“Last week, Adam’s representation approached the team and asked if we would be willing to release Adam, expressing his desire to play a bigger role in the remaining weeks of what he has indicated will be his final NFL season,” general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stated.

“Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to give him the opportunity to pursue more playing time elsewhere. Adam is one of the all-time great Vikings, and we wish him and his family continued success.”

On the flip side, the Panthers got a good deal from this trade. Since Thielen appeared in 11 games for Minnesota, the conditional pick Carolina would get in 2026 stays a seventh-round pick instead of moving up to a sixth-round pick.

Thielen heads off at 35 to find real playing time on a contender for his final games. The Vikings let him go respectfully after he asked. But he’ll come back to Minnesota one day to retire in purple.