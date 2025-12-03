Adam Thielen’s Wife Drops Major Retirement News After WR Asked Vikings to Release Him

The Minnesota Vikings made a move that hit the Skol crowd hard. They let Adam Thielen go again after he asked out. Soon after, his wife, Caitlin Thielen, stepped in and explained why things unfolded this way.

“And just our family, it’s a big decision. And, you know, it’s not even about wins or losses. It’s about Adam wanting to compete, wanting to play and just, you know, this is his last season. He actually hasn’t shared that until today. But yes, he will retire after this season.”

Caitlin posted a long video on Instagram and cleared the air. She said the choice was deeper than football. Her words hit fast because no one expected that. After that, she added that his release request came from the same place.

“It’s not even about wins or losses, it’s about Adam wanting to compete, wanting to play. This is his last season… I know him as a competitor, he wants to compete, wants to play, wants to prove, he’s always been about proving people, proving to himself.”

Thielen spent his first 11 years and 10 NFL seasons with Minnesota. They didn’t draft Thielen. It was him earning his spot as an undrafted free agent in 2013, and that grind built his loyalty and fuels his thanks to the organization today. However, this year was his reunion with the franchise.

The Vikings traded for Thielen in late August. They sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers. In return, they got Thielen plus a 2026 conditional seventh and a 2027 fifth. Minnesota needed depth then. But that short reunion hit a snag fast.

Thielen shared his connection to the team in his official announcement.

“Vikings Family–Thank you! This is tremendously difficult for me to write and certainly not how any of us imagined this to go. As a Minnesota native, putting on this uniform over the years and representing this community both on and off the field has always meant that much more to me. This team is in my bones, it’s in my heart, and it’s part of my DNA. I will ALWAYS be a Minnesota Viking. With gratitude and love, and I’ll be back to retire!”

The 35-year-old hasn’t been super involved in the Vikings offense this season. Through 11 games, Thielen has just eight receptions for 69 yards. The fit never fully clicked.

However, the Vikings also confirmed Thielen approached them about finishing out his NFL career in a competitive situation. The Vikings decided to grant that wish.

As Thielen confirmed he wanted to compete over the last weeks of his career, the Steelers came up with an opportunity.

Adam Thielen will likely end his NFL career with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved fast and claimed Adam Thielen off waivers, as per multiple reports. The move felt like a final push. And now Thielen will likely finish his career with a 6-6 Steelers team that sits on the edge of the playoff picture.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have spent much of the season holding first place in a sluggish AFC North. But the Baltimore Ravens heated up and won five of six to pull even at 6-6. They hold the tiebreaker right now, which raises the pressure on the Steelers.

The 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals have Joe Burrow back, although they remain a long shot to climb into real division contention. And the Ravens and Steelers still have two matchups left.

Those games give the Steelers a clear path to the postseason. Pittsburgh clearly hopes Thielen can add a spark and keep that path alive.