Vikings Announce Strict Punishment Against New Coach After DWI Arrest

Gerald Alexander’s first season in Minnesota is starting with a three-week absence instead of a full training camp. The Vikings suspended their defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator without pay following his guilty plea to a DWI charge, after an arrest that happened just months into his tenure with the team.

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“Following Gerald’s arrest earlier this spring, we remained in communication with the NFL while awaiting the outcome of the legal process,” the team’s statement read, via The Athletic. “With that matter now resolved, the team has suspended Gerald without pay for three weeks… We take these situations seriously and believe this disciplinary action is appropriate.”

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The arrest dates back to April 26, when Edina police responded to a call near Parklawn Avenue and 77th Street West just after 4 a.m. and found a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection with Alexander passed out behind the wheel.

Officers noted he was mumbling and swaying when he eventually got out of the car, and a preliminary breath test reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of .169, more than double Minnesota’s legal limit.

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Alexander pleaded guilty to third-degree DWI, a gross misdemeanor, on July 16, after declining to submit to a chemical test on his attorney’s advice, the Star Tribune reported. As part of the plea deal, he agreed to community service in place of jail time, a $500 fine, and two years of unsupervised probation.

“I take full responsibility for the situation I put myself in and apologize for not meeting the mark,” he said. “I know it’s unacceptable. I understand the suspension and am committed to learning from the matter and ensuring I come back a better version of myself,” he said in a statement released by the team.

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Head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the suspension at his Tuesday press conference. He framed it as an accountability issue that applies to everyone on the staff, not just players.

“The expectations and the standards we have are clear, and it’s important that we do those things for our players and be the examples on and off the field in this organization,” O’Connell said. “And we take that very seriously.”

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That is the standard O’Connell has tried to hold since taking over in Minnesota. Coaches answer for their actions the same way players do.

Who is Gerald Alexander, and how big a loss is this for the Vikings defense?

Alexander is not new to this league. Minnesota brought him in this past February to replace Daronte Jones, who left to become Washington’s defensive coordinator. It was expected that McCarthy would keep Alexander in Pittsburgh, but his connection with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores won out.

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Flores pushed hard for the hire.

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“That backend coach for Flo’ is a top lieutenant for him, so I wanted to make sure we brought in a guy that had some familiarity … so G.A. was a big-time hire for us,” O’Connell said when Alexander was hired.

The two go back to their time together in Miami. Alexander coached the Dolphins’ secondary from 2020 to 2021 under Flores. During that stretch, he helped turn cornerback Xavien Howard into a two-time Pro Bowler. Howard led the league with 10 interceptions in 2020.

Alexander also had two separate stints with Pittsburgh: first as assistant defensive backs coach in 2022 and 2023, and as the proper defensive backs coach in 2025. In that most recent run, he helped clean up cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s penalty problems. He worked alongside safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during a stretch when Fitzpatrick was making All-Pro teams. Porter Jr. and James Pierre also recorded their best years under Alexander’s leadership.

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All of that experience is now sitting out the first three weeks of camp. The Vikings’ secondary is heading into a big season under Flores’ defense, and the timing of this suspension is not ideal. Position battles and scheme installation typically take shape.