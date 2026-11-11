Backlash Mounts Against Chainsmokers Band for Demanding Justin Jefferson Exit From Vikings

Justin Jefferson has been one of the Minnesota Vikings’ top players since joining the team in 2020. However, after a tough performance against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, he’s been receiving some backlash. Popular electronic music duo The Chainsmokers landed a pointed attack on the veteran WR.

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“We gotta get Justin Jefferson out of Minnesota,” Chainsmokers posted on X.

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The band is joining a trade conversation that was already loud. In his November 9 column, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued the Vikings should be willing to hear offers for Jefferson.

“Teams looking for a receiver should make the call,” Florio wrote.

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His reasoning is the quarterback trouble that has held back an offense built around Jefferson.

“Trade for a better quarterback, or trade Jefferson to another team,” Florio wrote. “Of the available options, doing neither makes the least sense.”

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Minnesota has since acquired Kirk Cousins from the Raiders ahead of the deadline, pending a physical. It brings him back after he left in free agency before the 2024 season. That should perhaps bode well for the Jefferson, as he has played with Cousins before. The WR consistently tallied 1,000+ receiving-yard seasons with the QB.

Last year, Jefferson was able to post yet another high-yardage season. But this season, with instability at quarterback, his production has dipped. Minnesota’s project with Kyler Murray failed, and Carson Wentz has underperformed. J.J. McCarthy has also been traded, forcing Minnesota to bet on Kirk Cousins, who has so far had a great season production-wise for the Las Vegas Raiders.

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That pre-existing connection could help solve Jefferson’s problems. Through seven games, he has 31 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He caught only three of the 11 passes he was targeted with, finishing with 58 receiving yards. Of those eight incompletions, one was also an interception.

Stephen A. Smith pinned much of that on the Vikings’ head coach, Kevin O’Connell.

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“It’s awful,” said Smith on First Take. “It’s really awful … I’m talking to Kevin O’Connell, the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings; you’re lucky Justin Jefferson even talks to you.

“Seriously. Because of what he has done to this man’s career, I’m holding him responsible. I’m holding ownership responsible. I’m holding a former GM responsible because this cost him this job. I’m holding him responsible as well.”

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Smith placed Jefferson alongside Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens and Randy Moss, yet still said O’Connell failed him during the quarterback carousel.

While trade talk around Jefferson continues from several directions, The Chainsmokers are now the ones facing criticism from fans.

Some fans kept it short, telling the band, “Mind your own business, Chainsmokers.”

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Others took a lighter approach, joking about the group’s music.

One asked, “Don’t you guys have a club to lip sync in? Stay in y’all’s lane,” while another said, “Somehow your takes are worse than your music, I didnt know that was possible.”

A few fans also took issue with the band speaking for the team and the state. One wrote, “Keep my state’s name out of your mouth, Chainsmokers! You can’t even riddim smh.”

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Others defended Jefferson himself.

“We” don’t have to do shit. He’s a professional, and he just wants to win and knows how to appreciate a historically good defense. Still 6-2 and he’s going to start getting balls thrown at him now. Eyes on your own bobber,” a fan commented.

“We gotta get you guys out of the music industry lol,” another fan wrote.

Some also stood by the WR after it was announced that Cousins was coming back.

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“he got kirko chainz back we good,” a comment read.

Overall, fans see the band as outsiders whose opinion on Jefferson and the Vikings is not welcome.