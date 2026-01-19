Vikings’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Kevin O’Connell Taking Clemson CB in Round 1

Essentials Inside The Story Kevin O’Connell enters draft season facing holes across multiple position groups.

Minnesota’s secondary depth remains fragile beyond its current starters.

Early draft decisions could quietly reshape the roster’s 2026 outlook.

One season after resurrecting the career of Sam Darnold and making the playoffs, Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings have failed to make the postseason, and questions persist over whether J.J. McCarthy is the team’s quarterback of the future. Yet the holes go further than potentially quarterback and, as has been the case the past half-dozen years, the secondary needs a lot of help.

Minnesota Vikings’ Needs

CORNERBACK: Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy Jr. played remarkably well for the Vikings and, more than anything else, stayed healthy. The depth at the position is almost nonexistent after these two, as Jeff Okudah signed a one-year deal last season and probably won’t be back in 2026.

SAFETY: Harrison Smith is a 14-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Vikings, but that’s likely coming to an end, as the soon-to-be 37-year-old is expected to retire. Josh Metellus struggled with injury last season and Theo Jackson proved he’s not a full-time starter.

RUNNING BACK: Like safety, the Vikings need a major injection of youth at the running back spot. Aaron Jones recently turned 31 years old and is inching towards 1,600 career carries. Jordan Mason is a powerful downhill ball carrier. The offense needs a dynamic playmaker at the position.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Avieon Terrell/CB/Clemson—The top-rated cornerback when the Vikings are called to the clock with the 18th selection is my bet to be the pick. It’s unlikely that Mansoor Delane of LSU slides to the Vikings, but Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy could be available.

ROUND 2: Jadarian Price/RB/Notre Dame—Price is exactly what the Vikings need at running back, a quick and creative ball carrier who can turn the corner, run on the inside and catch the ball out of the backfield.

ROUND 3: Genesis Smith/S/Arizona—Depending on the scout you speak with, Smith could be selected as early as the second round or as late as the fifth frame. He’s an explosive run defender with better-than-average range, and Smith is effective in coverage.

ROUND 3: Kaleb Elarms-Orr/LB/TCU – Testing numbers will be a big determining factor on where Elarms-Orr is drafted, yet on film he’s a terrific off-ball linebacker who makes a lot of plays in pursuit.

Draft-week variables aside, the Vikings appear positioned to prioritize need over luxury at the top.