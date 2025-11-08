Carson Wentz Finds New Hobby Away From Vikings as JJ McCarthy Falls Short

The 2025 season didn’t go as Carson Wentz originally planned. After suffering a season-ending surgery, the Vikings quarterback had to step away from the field. But while his NFL chapter closed for this year, Carson’s personal life just got much sweeter. First, the 2017 Pro Bowl became a father, and now he has landed himself a brand-new hobby back home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Saturday, Carson shared an Instagram story, hinting at his off-field little culinary adventure. He shared a picture of three bottles labeled as “R+F,” “R+F+H,” and “R+Salt,” each containing rosemary in a unique mixture. No, he’s not running a chemistry lab, and it’s just his experiment in the kitchen. Turns out, Wentz has just made the first batch of homemade rosemary concoctions with honey, fennel, and salt.

“First batches weren’t too bad,” he captioned, showing how proud he is of his new creation. Meanwhile, this was Carson’s follow-up to another story that featured his homemade honey rosemary latte, served in a red mug with a matching saucer. “We call this R&D,” he announced. We believe the player likely used his concoction in the beverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s heartwarming to see that Carson Wentz has found a relaxing and creative way to spend his recovery time. And speaking of good news, Wentz’s world has just gotten bigger and brighter with the birth of his fourth child on November 4. Recently, the ex-Kansas City QB shared pictures of his daughter, Hunter Mae.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It featured her lying on a large cushion while wrapped in a lavender blanket. Moreover, she’s wearing a matching lavender headband with a large bow. Next to her is a hexagon-shaped board, displaying her birth date, weight, and height– “HUNTER MAE, 11/4/25, 6 LBS, 6 OZ, 18 IN.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Wentz captioned the post, “Welcome to the world, Hunter Mae 🥰 Daddy’s girl #4 …. God is good! 🙌🏻” While Carson Wentz enjoys some father time with his daughter, JJ McCarthy faces a tough time in the franchise.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

JJ McCarthy must find a rhythm with the offense

There’s no doubt that J.J. McCarthy has given Minnesota Vikings fans moments to cheer for. The young quarterback proved his mettle in the game earlier this season against the Chicago Bears. Then, he followed it up with another powerful performance last week against the Detroit Lions, recording 143 passing yards and two touchdowns.

While most agree that his potential is clear and he could become the face of the franchise, there is still one concern. FOX Sports’ Daryl Johnston weighed in on what’s holding McCarthy back during his appearance on One on One. “The one thing that we need to see more from J.J. McCarthy is consistency throughout the game.”

Imago Credits: @jjmccarthy

Daryl noted that J.J. has played exceptionally well in the league, especially during the second half of the win against Chicago and the opening drives in Detroit. But he thinks the Michigan graduate still needs to maintain that level of play for all four quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ I just want to see J.J. become a little more consistent with his play. He has great people to lean on, and that’s one of the big things for a young quarterback, getting in sync with the Justin Jeffersons and the other guys on offense, while also being able to rely on the run game a bit.”

In a nutshell, if McCarthy gets more consistent, the Vikings may crown him as their next franchise star.