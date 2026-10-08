“Carson Wentz Gives Them an Advantage”: HOF QB Kurt Warner Sends Warning to Kyler Murray Amid Vikings Offense’s Struggles

Kyler Murray was brought in to settle Minnesota’s quarterback question. Instead, the Vikings’ offense has stalled, and the questions are getting louder. Now Kurt Warner has stepped in with a warning. The Hall of Fame quarterback believes Carson Wentz’s presence gives Minnesota an advantage, and that leaves Murray with less margin for error than a starter would normally get during a rough patch.

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“When that first read isn’t there, or things don’t happen kind of when he sets his feet, if he doesn’t see the picture down the field, he gets very impatient as a quarterback,” Kurt Warner said on The Rich Eisen Show on October 7. “And it’s either take off and move or find a checkdown really quickly. And that, to me, within the offense that KOC [Kevin O’Connell] likes to run, that’s where Carson Wentz gives them an advantage because Carson wants to hold the football and throw it down the field.”

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“And that’s what KOC wants to do, especially with Justin Jefferson. And that’s the brand of football that they’ve played for years. And that, to me, is the disconnect right now: when you have to be patient as a quarterback, Kyler just isn’t there yet.”

In short, Warner believes Murray can become impatient when his first read is not open, often choosing to scramble or take the checkdown instead of waiting for a deeper play to develop. Wentz, on the other hand, is more willing to hold the ball and look downfield, which Warner feels better suits O’Connell’s offense and gives Justin Jefferson more chances to make plays.

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The Vikings are 4-0 through the first four weeks of the 2026 season, but their quarterback situation has become an unexpected talking point. Kyler Murray entered the season as Minnesota’s starter after winning the job in training camp. However, a concussion cut his Week 1 outing short, and his performances since returning have been inconsistent. In three appearances, Murray has recorded 433 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

That inconsistency was especially noticeable in Minnesota’s Week 4 win over Miami. With the offense struggling to get going, some fans at U.S. Bank Stadium began calling for Carson Wentz. Wentz had already made an impression earlier in the season after replacing Murray in Week 1 and throwing three touchdowns. He then helped the Vikings beat the Bears in Week 2 without turning the ball over.

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Murray still has the edge because of his athleticism and ability to make plays with his legs. But Wentz has been more efficient and has avoided turnovers, giving Minnesota a steadier option at the position. That has led to growing debate over whether Wentz could be a better fit for Kevin O’Connell’s offense right now.

Emmanuel Acho didn’t sugarcoat it either. On his “Speakeasy” podcast last month, he warned that another rough outing could have serious consequences for Murray’s future.

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Murray cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed he would step back in as the starter. The Vikings won 23-16, with Murray completing 15 of 29 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Since then, Murray has kept growing into the offense. Against the Miami Dolphins, he was efficient without being flashy, completing 27 of 37 passes for 247 yards. Minnesota walked away with a 15-10 win.

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Still, the mood in the building afterward was not exactly celebratory. The team talked about “inexcusable” offensive miscues that have held it back over the past four games, and those mistakes have made reaching the end zone a real struggle.

“We’re very excited about being a 4-0 team,” O’Connell said Monday. “But at the same time, we know there’s so much work to be done.”

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The numbers back him up. All five of Minnesota’s scores against Miami were field goals, even though touchdowns were there for the taking. After erupting for 39 points in the season opener, the offense has produced just one touchdown in its last three games.

It has now gone 18 straight possessions without finding the end zone, according to NBC News. No team in the league has fewer passing yards through four games, and only six have averaged fewer yards per rush.

For now, the Vikings are getting away with it. They lead the NFC North at 4-0, thanks largely to an aggressive defense run by coordinator Brian Flores. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles called the scheme “very good controlled chaos.”

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One analyst believes that cushion won’t last forever. Cole Smith of Vikings Wire looked at the win over Miami and what it could mean down the road.

“Minnesota’s win over the Miami Dolphins didn’t suggest the offensive struggles will disappear. The Vikings settled for five Will Reichard field goals in the 15-10 win over the winless Dolphins. Although Minnesota recorded a season-high 336 yards, they still have yet to score an offensive touchdown since Week 1.”

Injuries have kept the offense from full strength, but even a shorthanded group should find the end zone.