Carson Wentz Makes Feelings Clear to JJ McCarthy as New Vikings QB Breaks Silence

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines when they overhauled their quarterback room, trading backup Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles and signing veteran Carson Wentz as their new backup quarterback. The move came just days before the final roster cuts, highlighting the team’s urgency to find the right veteran presence behind JJ McCarthy. The former Eagles quarterback, who spent last season backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, brings nine years of NFL experience to a young quarterback room that desperately needed veteran leadership.

In his first comments since signing with the Vikings, Carson Wentz made it clear how he feels about Minnesota quarterback JJ McCarthy. Wentz called him “a great kid” and showed respect for what McCarthy did in college before last season’s injury. He said it was “heartbreaking” to see the injury ruin McCarthy’s early momentum, but he wants to help the young quarterback handle the challenge of being the team’s leader.

A reporter asked this question: “What have you been thinking about helping JJ? Like, what’s kind of at the top of your list as far as knowing the shoes he’s in right now?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carson Wentz said, “I think it just comes with kind of feeling out his personality, what he needs, all the things. I mean, he hasn’t even prepped for a game week in the NFL yet, you know? So, just yesterday, it was talking about what’s a normal routine, what time are we going to get here, all the things. And so, I think he’s very receptive to ideas and whatever. And so, we’re going to work together on that and just try and help him kind of settle in and all those things.”

Then the veteran QB pointed to McCarthy’s newfound captaincy experience as proof he’s matured, while reminding him he’s only 22 and new to all this. “I’m excited to help him in any way I can,” Carson Wentz said, reflecting on his own young QB experience with sudden expectations. Therefore, that is why he said, “I think he’ll do a great job. I think he seems very willing to grow, to learn, to be challenged, all the things. I can tell he carries a lot of respect from all the guys in the locker room, too. So, yeah, it’s exciting to work with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carson Wentz also spoke about his own Philly experience, where he rose so fast before injuries derailed him. His message to McCarthy: it’s still football. He understands how quickly things can get out of hand in the NFL and reasserted that early maturity was key, learning from mistakes, and humility. With Kevin’s decision for McCarthy to serve as the leader of the offense in Minnesota, Wentz’s leadership can be just as vital as his spot on the depth chart.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Carson Wentz on his return to the Vikings

Settling in Minnesota was not just a change of scenery for Wentz. It was returning home. “It’s been a whirlwind…exciting to come to a place that I’ve had a ton of respect for since I’ve been in the NFL. And I also grew up cheering for the Vikings, so it’s surreal in that way,” he said.

Carson Wentz finished up his Minnesota homecoming talking about how special it is to be with the team he grew up rooting for. He talked about being able to roam around the Vikings’ complex, seeing the players’ jerseys he grew up looking up to, was a surreal and humbling experience. Wentz reported that it is really rather amazing and dreamlike to be able to play for the team on which he always cheered as a young boy.

Questioned about his boyhood idol, Wentz paused not a moment: “I had a bunch of guys, but when Brett was here during those years, that was really special to grow up. That was like right about the time that I was all in.” He also smiled at being reunited with old friend Brian Hoyer, teammates in Indianapolis, and looking forward to playing golf and enjoying family time together again in the offseason.

Carson Wentz described signing with the Vikings a quick and exciting process. He was at home in camp waiting for the right time, and when Minnesota called, he jumped at the opportunity. With having to move so quickly, he had to learn a new playbook under deadline and get his family set up in Minnesota. Despite the frantic pace, Wentz described that it’s been a fun process getting himself settled with his new team and area.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Learning a fresh scheme hasn’t daunted the veteran. “It’s never easy. New playbook every year, but there’s overlap with spots I’ve been in… The guys, the coaches—Max and JJ—have been helpful. I’m diving in and doing okay so far,” he said. And when questioned what the universal attribute of good backups is, Wentz reduced it to: “A willingness to put the team first…stay after to help a guy, watch extra film. It’s the nature of the job, and I’m excited to help however I can.”

This full-circle experience, childhood fan turned mentor, adds a personal touch to what is shaping up to be a smart football maneuver. With the Vikings working towards their NFC North title again, having Wentz’s seasoning within a sideline play can become the wild card they never realized they needed.