Condolences Pour In as Vikings Legend Passes Away at 68

In the 1980 draft, Doug Martin had hoped to play with his brother by suiting up for the New York Giants. However, things took a different turn when the team went for Mark Haynes at No. 8. But Martin was set to make history with the Minnesota Vikings, who picked him up right afterwards, at No. 9. Though not one of their most well-known faces, the former defensive tackle still built a commanding career in the league. The Vikings remembered Martin in memoriam, who passed away earlier this week.

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The news of his death was not widely reported at the time, but the team’s announcement of the same has pushed a lot of fans to send condolences and share their thoughts on the tragic development. Martin was 68. He spent all 10 years of his NFL career with Minnesota.

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Martin was making ripples in the NFL from his rookie year itself, recording 5 sacks that season. He had his best season in 1982, when he racked up 11.5 sacks and earned All-Pro Bowl honors. The season was cut short that year because of the referee lockout, but Martin still notched that total in just nine games.

The late DE had been through highs and lows during his Minnesota career. Before the London clash against the St. Louis Cardinals in August 1983, Doug Martin had misplaced his passport and arrived in the city only eight hours before the game. He ended up spraining his ankle later, ruining all the pains he took to be there. But by the time the season ended, he racked up 13 sacks. Quietly, Doug Martin had become a key part of the Minnesota Vikings’ defense. In September 1986, he also won the NFL Player of the Month Award.

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Towards the later years of his life, the pressure of being a defensive end finally caught up. According to the Seattle Times, Doug Martin was becoming forgetful and showed signs of confusion. He worried it might have been CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy). And, he also had severe back pain and suffered from hip, wrist, and knee problems.

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Doug Martin never got to win the Super Bowl as his brother did with the Giants, but he left a lasting memory on fans during this era of the NFL. His former teammates and other well-wishers remembered the talented edge with some heartfelt messages.

Fans, legends mourn loss of Vikings legend, Doug Martin

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who played college football with Martin at the University of Washington, shared his thoughts on the star DE’s demise.

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“I’ll always remember his big chuckle, his laugh, and I will miss him calling me ‘Moony,’” Warren Moon said, according to the official website of the Minnesota Vikings. “He was a loyal and honest friend.”

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Former Vikings linebacker Scott Studwell, who is part of the Vikings Ring of Honor and played with Martin, also talked about how much of a difference Martin made both on the field.

“Tough to hear about Doug, he’s a great guy,” Studwell said. “He was a huge part of any success we had, and you could count on him. He was a great player and a better man. We will miss him.”

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Former CFL defensive back Al Burleson, who was also Martin’s teammate at Washington, raved about his leadership qualities.

“For a young guy, he was like a born leader,” Al Burleson said, per Sports Illustrated. “He was that type of person who fit right in. He just had all of the ability and qualifications to get instant respect after being there a couple of weeks.”

“He was a dominate DE with Doleman, Millard and Hank Thomas! RIP Doug Martin!” a fan wrote. In the late 80s, the quartet of Chris Doleman, Keith Millard, Henry ‘Hank’ Thomas, and Doug Martin was a force to be reckoned with. Thomas and Millard are the only surviving members of this iconic group.

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“Ah man… he was good in his prime. RIP,” another fan commented. Between 1980 and 1983, he had already hauled in 35.5 sacks. 1984 was a bad year, as the Vikings went 3-13 that season. But he got back up in 1986 and 1987, finishing with 9 sacks in both seasons.

Doug Martin might be buried within layers of Minnesota history, but he still stands out as one of the team’s great players. His passing will be deeply mourned by his family, well-wishers, and the Minnesota community.