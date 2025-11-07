Congratulations Pour In for Carson Wentz After Vikings QB Shares Personal Update

For Carson Wentz, the toughest defenses aren’t always on the field; he’s now officially the quarterback of a household with four daughters. Back in June this year, quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife, Madison Oberg, announced that they were expecting their fourth child.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And it’s a girl. Carson Wentz just dropped a few heartwarming pictures of the little one on his Instagram on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The picture shows the newborn baby girl wrapped snugly in a soft lavender blanket, resting on a cream-colored cushion. She’s wearing a matching lavender headband with a big bow on top. Beside her is a hexagon-shaped board with her date of birth, weight, and height measurements written on it.

“HUNTER MAE, 11/4/25, 6 LBS, 6 OZ, 18 IN,” posted by Wentz. “Welcome to the world, Hunter Mae,” he captioned the post. “Daddy’s girl #4 …. God is good!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, the official Vikings page was quick to drop blue heart emojis in the comments section. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniels followed the vibe, too, writing “Amen” in the comments section.

Wentz and Madison share four children. After officially tying the knot on July 15, 2018, in Pennsylvania, they welcomed their first daughter, Hadley Jayne, in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a calling and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” he said after the birth of their first child during an interview with Zack Berman.

Their second daughter, Hudson Rose, was born in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“What an incredible blessing you already are to our family,” he wrote on his IG post, while introducing his second daughter to the world.

Back in 2023, Wentz announced that they were growing their family and expecting their third daughter, Hayes Emersyn.

“Can’t wait to see all the adventures that lie ahead for these girlies and how quickly dad can lose his hair. But in all seriousness, we’re so excited to meet this little one and thankful for all the support we have!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Emersyn was born in November that year. That same month, Wentz joined the Los Angeles Rams after quarterback Matthew Stafford (who also has four daughters) went down with an injury. After the Rams clinched a playoff spot, Wentz got the nod to start their final regular-season game against the San Francisco 49ers. He made the most of it, throwing for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Cut to the present, the parents of four are celebrating the arrival of a newborn. And in their celebration, fans and well-wishers came up, flooding the Insta post by congratulating the QB and his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans pour in love for Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg

Carson Wentz is a proud girls’ dad. He never misses an opportunity to show love and support for his daughters. He has always looked to his family for the motivation he brings to the field.

Hence, one wrote, “Your just a full on girls dad congratulations to you and the family she is beautiful.”

While Wentz’s time with the Minnesota Vikings was brief due to his injury, Wentz is grateful for the opportunity to start a new chapter alongside his “girls squad.” After quarterback J.J. McCarthy went down with an injury, Wentz was given the starting job. And his girls were present during the game. It was an emotional moment for the QB, and he later took to social media to share his emotions.

“Starting under center for my childhood team and having my whole crew there supporting me was such a blast and a blessing!” he captioned his IG post, along with sharing a heartwarming picture of the girls and his wife. “Just another reminder that God’s got a plan and is the author of our story!”

Now, little Hunter Mae will also join the squad when Wentz returns to the field.

“Congratulations! She’s perfect!” another congratulated the QB on the post.

Wentz has always shown love not only for his daughters but for his wife as well. The couple, who are believed to have met during Wentz’s trip to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, while supporting Mission of Hope, reportedly started dating in 2017. Now, he is surrounded by five girls, including his wife, in their home.

“As a fell girl dad with 4 of my own, Congrats,” another follower wrote. “There’s really nothing better.

As Wentz continues to recover from his injury, he’ll have more time to spend with his daughters. Fans can’t wait to see more heartwarming moments of him enjoying life with his four little angels.