“Didn’t Get Treated Fairly”: J.J. McCarthy’s Ex-Teammate Calls Out Vikings for Shipping Off QB to Giants

When J.J. McCarthy made his New York Giants debut, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, a Michigan alum, went on to criticize how the Minnesota Vikings handled his time in Minnesota. However, Portnoy wasn’t the only Wolverine to speak up. Most recently, Blake Corum, a former teammate of McCarthy and Los Angeles Rams RB, has joined in and expressed what he feels about the Vikings trading McCarthy.

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“I’m so proud that someone else was able to give him an opportunity,” Corum said on The Rich Eisen Show. He’s battled many storms before. He’s probably going to battle more in the future. That’s just life. But the way he goes about it, the way he handles his business. In the fourth quarter, two weeks ago now, he was able to throw for over 200 yards, and then you look at him last week against a great Houston Texans defense. I think he looked phenomenal. I’m proud of him man.

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“It’s not easy at all playing in the NFL. And then especially when you feel like they didn’t get treated fairly, probably, possibly. I don’t know exactly what was the problem over there in Minnesota, but, you know, he got a new opportunity. He took full advantage of it. And so, you know, he just has to keep doing that. But I’m happy for him. I’m proud of him. That he was able to, you know, weather those tough storms that he was going through.”

The New York Giants traded for J.J. McCarthy on September 28, when they acquired the QB from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

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After the New York Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the LA Rams, the franchise decided to trade for McCarthy.

While veteran Jameis Winston took over in Dart’s absence, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh wanted a long-term prospect they could develop.

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“It may not be for today,” Schoen said about McCarthy’s trade. “Maybe it’s not for this year’s draft. But down the road, you may be able to make a move like what we made because of the research we did on J.J. We had him in the building.”

Meanwhile, the Vikings had an entirely different reason behind trading their QB.

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After missing his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, J.J. McCarthy struggled with accuracy and turnovers in his 10 starts during the 2025 season (11 TDs, 12 INTs).

Hence, after Minnesota acquired Kyler Murray, made him the QB1, and re-signed Carson Wentz, McCarthy was squeezed out of the depth chart, causing his trade value to plummet.

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“These types of decisions for me are never easy because the person is important,” Vikings GM Nolan Teasley said. “I think he was an important person to this organization. I enjoyed my time getting to know J.J. I want the best for him, and I hope he succeeds in the future.”

Since joining the New York Giants, J.J. McCarthy’s performance has been promising. He has played three games so far, in which the 23-year-old QB racked up 495 passing yards with a rating of 95.2.

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While the Vikings’ decision to part ways with J.J. McCarthy may not sit well with many, but at the same time, the trade seems to be working well for the 2024 first-round pick.