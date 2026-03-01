Double Roster Cut Incoming From Vikings as Kevin O’Connell Eyes Kyler Murray to Replace – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Vikings could cut veterans to reset cap and reshape roster direction

Running back and defensive tackle releases could save over $18 million immediately

Quarterback search intensifies amid McCarthy's injury concerns

Kevin O’Connell’s vision for the Minnesota Vikings’ future is forcing some tough decisions in the present, starting with a double roster cut to clear much-needed salary cap space. NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the update on X on Sunday.

“Sources: Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that, barring a trade, they will be released at the start of the league year this month,” Schefter wrote. “Jones’ release will save the Vikings $7.75 million against the cap, Hargrave’s $10.9 million.”

For a franchise that is currently about $44.3 million over the cap limit, this double roster cut could only help, bringing that number down to about $25.7 million.

Jones only arrived in 2024, while Hargrave was added just last season. Even in 2025, availability was not the issue as the former suited up for 12 games, and the latter for 16. But production windows shrink fast when contracts are heavy, and both players are already in their early 30s (31 and 33 respectively).

Kevin O’Connell and the front office are looking at the bigger picture. Saving more than $18 million gives Minnesota flexibility and allows plans for free agency and possibly a move at quarterback.

O’Connell has always stressed the importance of building around young talent. With J.J. McCarthy expected to take on a larger role, the team needs cap space to support that plan.

Imago Nov 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The league year is about to begin, and teams across the NFL are making hard calls. If no trades happen, both players will be released soon. Despite McCarthy’s presence, QB concerns have been prominent for O’Connell, perhaps forcing these cuts to make way for other players at the position.

Kevin O’Connell weighs Kyler Murray and Geno Smith options

The roster cuts are only one part of the story, as the Vikings are also being linked to veteran quarterbacks. O’Connell appears focused on adding competition to the quarterback room without fully shutting the door on J.J. McCarthy.

“Our NFL Insiders identify Kyler Murray and Geno Smith as the top (likely) available QBs who would signal competition for J.J. McCarthy but not necessarily displace him in 2026,” NFL reporter Kevin Seifert shared on X. “As we’ve been saying, it’s a very tough needle to thread. Flacco, Tua, Rodgers also fit the profile.”

With Smith’s Pete Carroll reunion having failed last year, and Murray’s expected release, both these options bring in experience to the locker room that McCarthy could learn from. Another update came from ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler on March 1.

“Kyler Murray and Geno Smith are strong considerations for the Vikings at QB, with Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins on the radar as well. That and much much in our Scouting Combine notebook,” Fowler wrote on X.

With McCarthy’s unavailability issues last year, it is understandable for the Vikings not to want to risk the season without a proven backup plan.

While the Vikings are working on clearing space, the focus is also on who will join the quarterback room. The next decision from Kevin O’Connell could define how serious Minnesota is about contending in 2026.