Ex-NFL QB Claims J.J. McCarthy’s Vikings Career Is “Done” as 2026 Prospect Named as Potential Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story McCarthy’s first two seasons with the Vikings have been plagued by injuries

The one-year deal allows the Vikings' front office to evaluate Murray’s long-term fit

When healthy, McCarthy struggled with a 58% completion rate and more INTs than TDs

In the last two seasons, franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy has spent more time sidelined than playing. First, it was a torn right meniscus injury during his rookie season, and then multiple injuries in 2025. Leading to concerns about his long-term stability, the Minnesota Vikings brought in reinforcements and now have a lot of different options at quarterback as we head into the 2026 season. For McCarthy, the options aren’t a good sign at all.

“I think J.J. McCarthy’s days with the Vikings are done,” former NFL quarterback and analyst Chase Daniel said. “You don’t sign there to be a backup. J.J.’s done there. Here’s my thing on the whole KOC and Kyler situation: the second Kyler signed with KOC, in my opinion, J.J.’s done there. They’re not giving J.J. a chance to win it. It would surprise me, very much so.”

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Last season, McCarthy only started 10 games because of ankle, head, and hand injuries. This led O’Connell to keep switching between Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer to maintain some stability. Even when McCarthy was on the field, he struggled, completing less than 58% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns but also 12 interceptions, which left everyone with more questions than answers.

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His rookie season was even more brutal. McCarthy missed most of his first season because of a torn meniscus, so the Vikings had to rely on Sam Darnold. Darnold took over and led the team to a 14-3 record and a spot in the playoffs. The following year, Darnold left as a free agent, led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win, while the Vikings had a rough patch.

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Now, Murray lands in Minnesota, hoping to bring some stability to the quarterback spot. He spent seven seasons with the Cardinals, where he showed his talent but didn’t have much success in the playoffs.

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He threw for 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns during his time there, but only made it to the playoffs once, which ended in a loss. The QB last played for Arizona in week 5 and was later sidelined with a foot injury.

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_088 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Following the 2025 season, the Cardinals officially released Kyler Murray when the new league year began in the NFL.

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“With today’s start of the new league year and transactions now official, we want to thank Kyler for everything he has done for this organization over the last seven years,” general manager Monti Ossenfort said. “We are extremely grateful for his contributions both on the field and off, and we wish him nothing but the absolute best moving forward.”

Kyler’s move to Minnesota now gives the team more options for the future. The one-year deal favors the Vikings’ front office as it lets them decide if Murray is a good fit long term. If the front office listens to Daniel’s idea, Skol Nation might soon see a new player take over under center.

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Chase Daniel reveals J.J. McCarthy’s potential replacement

NFL analyst Chase Daniel believes that the Vikings and Kevin O’Connell should start considering Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as a potential option.

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“I think J.J. McCarthy’s days with the Vikings are done; that’s why I think you have to entertain Ty Simpson,” Daniel said. “You’re not sure what Kyler’s going to do. It’s a one-year deal, $1.3 million dollars. If Ty can go to KOC, there are a lot of things that can happen. With that offense? Come on, man.”

In 2025, Simpson played in more than 15 games and completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Even though he just took over as a starter last season, he knows how to run an offense. His playing style is impressive, and he is also good at moving around in the pocket and can run when he has to, which makes him a solid option for the Vikings.

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The Vikings also have the 18th pick, which is about where Simpson is expected to go. If the board falls right, this could easily be their next big move.