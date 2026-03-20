Former Vikings WR Weighs In on JJ McCarthy’s Future, Picks His Favorite in QB Competition

Essentials Inside The Story Minnesota has set up a very competitive quarterback situation heading into 2026.

J.J. McCarthy enters the season with limited game time over the past two years.

A former teammate weighs in on what could shape McCarthy’s next step.

Minnesota‘s quarterback room just became one of the NFL’s most fascinating battlegrounds, and J.J. McCarthy’s future with the Vikings is suddenly on the clock. The franchise added Kyler Murray following his release from the Arizona Cardinals and also re-signed Carson Wentz, setting up a high-stakes competition heading into the 2026 season.

“He can be the guy for sure,” said the newly signed Las Vegas Raiders WR Jalen Nailor on a recent edition of the Up & Adams Podcast. “I just feel like it’s a matter of him still getting those reps in the game. Just building on what he did this past year. Just try to have a clean, healthy season. If he has a clean, healthy season, I think he will be fine.”

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McCarthy, a first-round Vikings pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, was elevated as a starter after Sam Darnold’s exit to the Seattle Seahawks. However, the injuries proved to be his major setback, as he played only 10 games and missed 7. While leading the team last season, the Purple and Gold registered a 6-4 record.

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The 23-year-old logged 1632 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns along with a 57.6 percent completion rate, which didn’t place him among the league’s top statistical producers. Meanwhile, he endured multiple injuries throughout the 2025 season.

He missed action between Week 3 and 8 because of a high ankle sprain, and then he suffered a concussion in Week 13, forcing him to miss another game. He was ruled out for the final two games of the season after a hairline fracture in Week 16.

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If the injury woes in the 2025 season weren’t enough, the signal caller was forced to sit out for his entire rookie season due to a meniscus tear.

Heading into his third season with the Vikings, McCarthy must be focused on staying healthy, but he will have to compete for the starting position with veteran quarterback Kyler Murray.

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Kyler Murray brings competition as Jalen Nailor takes a shot at him

Kyler Murray is a seven-year veteran, having spent the majority of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. He was a first-round pick (first overall) from the 2019 Draft. He established himself as a starter from his rookie season.

In the last seven seasons, the QB has played 87 games, starting all of them. The 28-year-old has an impressive 20,460 passing yards with 121 TDs. Moreover, his career percentage of completed passes is far superior to McCarthy’s (67.1).

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Despite Murray’s impressive resume, Nailor is backing his former teammate.

“I’m probably rocking with my guy J.J,” revealed Nailor during the interview. “But you never know, man. It’s gonna bring the best out of both of them just to have that chip on their shoulder to go out there and perform like their life depends on it.”

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While Murray brings a veteran pedigree, Nailor’s endorsement suggests McCarthy has the locker room’s confidence. For coach Kevin O’Connell, this intense competition is a best-case scenario, designed to push both quarterbacks and elevate the offense in their push for a return to the postseason.