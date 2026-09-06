Vikings’ GM and HC Kevin O’Connell Spent Weeks Convincing Harrison Smith for NFL Return Amid Retirement Rumors

With three minutes left in the final regular-season game, U.S. Bank Stadium echoed with cheers as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith was taken off the field. Head coach Kevin O’Connell called a timeout to give the veteran safety a proper send-off, while teammates patted his helmet and embraced him on the sideline. Up on the big screen, cameras captured Smith’s wife and daughter watching the crowd honor his 14 years in purple and gold.

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Although Hitman never officially announced his retirement, his departure seemed certain. Until the Vikings’ front office stepped in to change the story.

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“Vikings GM Nolan Teasley, HC Kevin O’Connell and DC Brian Flores have been doing “several weeks of recruitment” to Harrison Smith returning, per @RapSheet. It finally paid off 8 days before Week 1,” wrote VikingzFanPage on X.

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NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo also reported that O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores “pushed hard for Harrison Smith’s return.” Their persistence actually paid off, as Smith agreed to return for his 15th NFL season on a one-year deal worth $12.25 million, with a maximum value of $16.25 million.

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When the 2025 season came to an end, so did Harrison Smith’s contract. Though the veteran safety never officially announced his retirement, the team chose to release him. However, they never truly addressed the void his departure left.

They did draft Jakobe Thomas in the third round, added veteran Jamal Adams during the offseason, and had other options in Theo Jackson and Jay Ward. However, Thomas missed training camp and preseason due to back stiffness, and Jackson was sidelined during training camp due to a leg injury. Plus, Adams ended up with a quad injury in the first preseason game and is now sidelined for the entire year.

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Left with no other option, O’Connell and Teasley had to call Smith to the rescue. After all, he has been one of the most legendary players Minnesota has ever seen. According to ESPN, Smith is one of the only six defensive backs ever to record at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks in his career, after Charles Woodson, Larry Wilson, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, and Brian Dawkins, all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As Smith and the team agreed to a deal bringing the veteran back for another year, Minnesota could not contain its excitement.

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“The Hitman keeps on coming for more,” the team wrote in its announcement on September 5.

A major reason for Smith’s hesitation over retirement was his age. He turned 37 this February, and he had already missed most of 2025’s training camp along with the first two games of last season due to a personal health issue. Yet, there is no question that The Hitman still has plenty of football left in the tank.

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Smith finished the 2025 season strongly and produced one of the best performances of his career in the Christmas Day win over the Detroit Lions, recording a sack, an interception, two tackles for loss, and three passes defended in a 23-10 victory.

For Minnesota, the weeks of effort have produced a significant reinforcement just a week before the regular season opener. And the head coach couldn’t be happier about his return.

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How Kevin O’Connell Teased Harrison Smith’s Undying Football Passion

When Harrison Smith decided to return for his 15th season, O’Connell’s offseason comments resurfaced, with the head coach taking a playful jab at the 37-year-old safety’s love for football.

“I think Harrison Smith is going to want to play football until he’s old and gray,” O’Connell said in June. “Which, the last time I checked, had not happened yet.”

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When the 2025 season ended, Smith took his time to think about his future in the league. After a game with the Green Bay Packers, he acknowledged that he didn’t take the team’s efforts to honor him for granted, but he still left fans with vague words.

“I’ve got some things to think about, for sure…We’ll see,” he said.

All the respect coming from fans and around the league made him feel “a little old.” But to the veteran safety, football is more than a game. It has always been about relationships for him.

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“That means they respect how I play and how I operate,” he noted. “When you talk to coaches around the league, you build relationships where you don’t even know them that well, but you play against coaches and players, and there’s a mutual respect — and that doesn’t mean the game is any less vicious toward one another. But I think that’s why this game draws so much attention, because of how people play. It’s about respect for the game.”

The 37-year-old safety has spent his entire 14-year career in Minnesota, appearing in 207 games with 203 starts. He recorded 1,180 tackles, 39 interceptions, 106 passes defended, 13 forced fumbles, ten fumble recoveries, and 21.5 sacks.

Now, Smith returns with Minnesota, preparing for its season opener against the Packers on September 13.