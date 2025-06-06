Vikings GM Shares JJ McCarthy’s Bold Sam Darnold Message During Injury

The purple uniform quickly became a symbol of unity as Sam Darnold started at quarterback for the Vikings, while rookie J.J. McCarthy, drafted 10th overall in 2024, was seen as the franchise’s future. Despite the brewing rivalry over who would lead the team, a genuine bond formed between the two. Yet, off the field, the Minnesota quarterback room told stories of a rookie bonding with a veteran. Beyond the turf, the duo maintains camaraderie. Just a year ago, McCarthy tweeted simply, “Sam Darnold is good at football 🤌.” The tales of their friendship remain strong even though the uniforms have changed.

With the start of the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy remains the Vikings’ QB1, having been a Top-10 Heisman Trophy finisher and a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist. Though they only shared a locker room for one season, stories of their mutual respect and bond continue to circulate among fans and the team.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently highlighted McCarthy’s maturity in handling his injury during an X post. “What’s so amazing about the injury was how he handled it, the maturity with which he handled it,” Adofo-Mensah said. He added that McCarthy saw his injury as an opportunity for Darnold: “Obviously a disappointing thing, but I remember him saying, well, hey, this will give Sam just the platform that he needs. And obviously Sam went on to have the year that he had.”

In the 2024 season, Sam Darnold shined for Minnesota, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a passer rating of 102.5. He led the team to a playoff berth and earned Pro Bowl honors. With McCarthy sidelined, Darnold took full advantage of the chance to lead the offense and prove his worth.

However, a source from the training staff confirmed that while McCarthy’s knee is structurally intact, things may not be looking great for him.

J.J. McCarthy’s rookie promise meets lingering doubt

Kevin O’Connell was full of praise when J.J. McCarthy began his rookie season with impressive stats. “There’s a reason why we selected him, and the belief that we’ve had in him goes back even before making that selection,” O’Connell said. After all, McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to the 2024 CFP National Championship, compiling a 27-1 record as a starting quarterback and setting the program record for single-season completion percentage.

However, there may now be a hint of doubt within the Vikings organization. Minnesota declined to sign veteran free agent Aaron Rodgers, but a league insider reveals the team is still not fully convinced McCarthy is ready to take the reins. “As much as they’re ‘sold’ on J.J. McCarthy, they weren’t that sold… so [the Vikings] have some doubt,” said Ross Tucker, former offensive lineman turned analyst for Sirius XM and CBS Sports.

The Vikings went 14-3 last season with Sam Darnold under center, but after Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with Seattle, the team seemed ready to hand the reins to 22-year-old McCarthy. Yet head coach O’Connell has not officially named McCarthy the starter, opting instead to bring in veteran backup Sam Howell after failing to retain Daniel Jones, who signed with the Colts mid-season last year.

O’Connell has been measured in his comments about McCarthy, emphasizing competition within the quarterback room. “JJ is going to be in a great position to assume and ascend in our organization,” O’Connell told Rich Eisen. “But right now, we really don’t have any feelings on competition as much as we’ve got an obligation as coaches to put our players in position to attack that competition phase.” Meanwhile, the Vikings continue to weigh their options between McCarthy, Howell, and journeyman Brett Rypien.