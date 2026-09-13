“Go Play Baseball”: Kyler Murray Hit with Harsh Warning After Earning Vikings’ QB1 Job 

Most fans remember Kyler Murray choosing football over baseball in 2019, but what many forget is that the Athletics still quietly hold his exclusive Major League Baseball rights on the league’s restricted list. This detail prompted ESPN analyst Rex Ryan to use that as a warning to Kyler Murray, ahead of his first game against the Green Bay Packers. On ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, analysts Randy Moss and Rex Ryan were sizing up Minnesota’s new-look offense as the conversation zeroed in on the immense pressure sitting on Murray’s shoulders.

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Hall of Famer Randy Moss kicked things off by voicing high excitement for the duo, calling it “terrific”. Ryan fired back, adding that there’s no other option but for it to work out for Kyler Murray.

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“I mean, the facts you say about, I mean, two touchdowns. I mean, he should get that in this game. In my opinion, right here. Like, Justin Jefferson, say what you want. I mean, look. You know, Justin couldn’t throw it and catch it himself. They were so bad at that position. And now you bring in Kyler Murray, who we all know is a super talent. And, and you know what? It better work for you, Kyler, cuz if not, go play baseball where you were drafted, because you’re not going to have a better receiving corps than you have with a better head coach than Kevin O’Connell. So I think it’s going to work. I think it’s going to be a marriage that’s going to be terrific.”

Back in the 2018 MLB Draft, the Oakland Athletics selected Murray 9th overall and gave him a $4.66 million signing bonus. However, Murray ultimately chose football, but Ryan’s point remains clear: with a top play-caller and premier pass-catchers, Murray is running out of excuses in Minnesota.

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Justin Jefferson is a huge reason the Vikings’ receiving room is being held in such high regard. In 2025, Jefferson caught 84 passes for 1,048 yards on 141 targets, and managed just 2 receiving TDs all season. This is what Rex was referring to. Minnesota struggled with erratic QB play under J.J. McCarthy, meaning Jefferson rarely saw accurate passes inside the red zone throughout the entire 17-game stretch.

HC Kevin O’Connell enters his 5th season at the helm of the Vikings. He knows how to elevate passers. O’Connell helped Kirk Cousins thrive, with his highest passing-yard tally in an NFL season in his Vikings tenure of 4,547 yards coming under O’Connell.

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The HC also rejuvenated Sam Darnold back in 2024 when he threw for more yards (4,319 yards) than in his Super Bowl-winning season with the Seahawks in 2025 (4,048 yards).

O’Connell praised Murray’s preparation after he established himself during camp, earning the Week 1 starting nod over McCarthy. The Vikings HC noted that Murray proved to be “smart, very hardworking and able to take in a lot of information” while mastering the playbook.

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Jefferson was also full of praise for his new offensive captain as he outlined the “strength of his (Murray’s) arm, being able to throw long, deep throws and really zip it,” as the most surprising features.

Minnesota signed Kyler Murray to a 1-year deal at the veteran minimum with a no-tag clause. This means that without long-term security, Murray is essentially playing for his next NFL contract. This added incentive, coupled with the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson as part of the Vikings’ receiving corps, leaves him with zero excuses to fail.