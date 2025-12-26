Vikings’ Harrison Smith Affirms Retirement Stance in Emotional Message to Locker Room

The Minnesota Vikings’ 2025 season is filled with sadness and disappointment as they are eliminated from the playoffs. Their veteran safety Harrison Smith is contemplating the end of his career after 13 long NFL seasons. His words for the teammates reflected the emotions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There’s definitely a maturity, and you realize your own football mortality. When you’re young, there’s no end in sight. The past couple years, I know it’s there,” Smith said.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story…