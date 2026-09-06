Harrison Smith Makes Retirement U-Turn As Vikings Veteran Returns for 15th NFL Season

Essentials Inside The Story Harrison Smith had received a worthy send off in the Vikings' final regular season game in January.

Smith's return helps the Vikings for many reasons.

The entire team celebrated Smith's return to the building after the franchise icon's confirmation.

In 2024, when Harrison Smith was asked about his retirement, he made it clear that he doesn’t want any send-off or any tribute. But in January, before the Minnesota Vikings wrapped up their final regular-season game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Kevin O’Connell called for a timeout with a little over three minutes left. The winning team didn’t need to discuss a strategy, but to celebrate the franchise’s iconic safety.

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As Smith was taken off the field, a 66,606-strong US Bank Stadium roared with cheers as everyone gave him a standing ovation. Smith’s wife and daughter were shown on the jumbotron as all of the safety’s teammates patted on his helmet. It was a swan song ending for the 14-year veteran. Ironically, he never said the word “retirement.” And after taking an entire offseason to contemplate, he finally decided on one last hurrah. As it turns out, though, the Vikings are the ones gaining a bigger advantage with his return.

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“Harrison Smith never retired. He just waited. A week before the season, he committed to come back,” Ian Rapoport posted on X.

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After the Vikings turned a losing season into a 9-8 season, Smith had already completed his contract. But instead of signing with any other team or again with the Vikings, the team released him as a formality to enter the new season. About a week before the team coincidentally opening the season against the Packers, Smith agreed to a one-year, $12.25 million deal. It can reach up to $16.25 million with playoff incentives. But as I said, more than Smith returning for his last dance, the Vikings stand to gain the biggest advantage.

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The Vikings are giddy on Smith’s return, but it has an operational reason

You see, Minnesota wasn’t sure if Smith would retire or return for this season. So, instead of waiting, they spent a third-round pick on Miami safety Jakobe Thomas and brought in veteran Jamal Adams right before training camp started, planning to lean on returning players like Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, and Jay Ward to fill the gap. But things started falling apart.

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Jackson went down with a leg injury, Thomas spent most of the summer nursing a back issue, and Adams tore his quad in the first preseason game, ending his year before it even started. With Smith returning, he can take care of the spot left by Adams.

Adams, who the Vikings signed ahead of training camp, suffered a serious knee injury in the preseason opener against the New York Giants, which later turned out to be a season-ending complication. Enter Smith. But the Vikings have one more advantage.

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Being a 14-year veteran brings its own perks, and the biggest one for Smith is his previous connection with defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The safety has played in that system since 2023. And last season, despite being 36 years old, he was the 35th-best of 98 qualifying safeties in the league. So, the veteran already understands the disguise, communication, and pressure concepts used by Minnesota.

But all things aside, the team has already shown just how much Smith’s return means to them.

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The Vikings are thrilled about Smith’s return as head coach O’Connell jokes about his grey hair

Earlier this year, as the 2025 NFL season wrapped up, the Vikings’ social media team posted a tear-jerking tribute for Smith, hinting as if he has finally hung up his cleats. The emotional video had highlights of his 14-year career in Minnesota. But just then, O’Connell made a promise to everyone.

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“I think Harrison Smith is going to want to play football until he’s old and gray,” O’Connell quipped this offseason. “Which, the last time I checked, had not happened yet.”

But the thing was, even if Smith had enough fuel in his tank, his body was slowly getting away from the game. He was even sidelined during the training camp last season due to an undisclosed health-related matter. It ultimately left him in a catch-up mode for most of the early-season games, where the team’s defense was also most vulnerable. But he bounced back stronger, ending the year with a big Christmas Day performance against Detroit that included a sack, an interception, two tackles for loss, and three pass breakups in a win.

Smith racked up 37 solo tackles and 54 total tackles across 15 games last year. Over 207 career games, the six-time Pro Bowler now sits at 1,180 total tackles. This season, he’s returning to set the record straight, and his team and teammates cannot be happier, especially his close friend and fellow safety, Joshua Metellus.

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“At the end of the day, he’s played a lot of football … and we’ve built a great relationship off the field,” Metellus said this summer. “It’s bigger than football, and at this point in his life and in my life, I’m just trying to be a good friend and not pressure anything for my own desires.

“I’m kind of laying low but here with big, open arms if he wants to come [back] at any time.”

The Vikings’ official page also posted a photo of him coming out of the tunnel with the caption: “Already getting emotional thinking about seeing this again next week.”

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“The Hitman keeps on coming for more,” the team wrote in its announcement.

“I think Harry’s contributions to the team went a lot further than just on the field,” DC Flores said. “His impact on guys like [Josh] Metellus, guys like Theo Jackson, guys like Jay Ward, on guys like Blake Cashman, and Will [Eric Wilson]. I think collectively there’s a sense of trying to bring what he brought to the table from a communication and leadership standpoint.

“With him not being here, I still haven’t gotten over it. Obviously, he brought a lot to our team.

This celebration on his return is understandable, as Smith has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Vikings, to say the least.

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Smith will go down as a Vikings legend

He is one of only four players ever to have 50 tackles for loss and 100 passes defended while playing at least 200 career games. The others are Charles Woodson, Brian Dawkins, and Ronde Barber.

Smith has 21 1/2 career sacks and 39 interceptions. Barber is the only other NFL player to ever have at least 38 interceptions and 21 ½ sacks.

Smith’s 207 career games played are the most ever by a Vikings defensive back and rank him fifth in franchise history, behind Jim Marshall (270), Mick Tingelhoff (240), Fred Cox (210) and Carl Eller (209).

He has made 203 career starts to rank third in team history, behind Marshall’s 270 and Tingelhoff’s 240.

At the end of the day, this isn’t really a comeback story. It’s more like Smith just picking up where he left off. And the respect he’s getting is not something he asked for, but something he has deserved as the team’s most reliable pillar.