Vikings Huge 3-Year Plan for JJ McCarthy Revealed After QB’s Impressive OTA

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t rushing greatness. And they’re not pretending JJ McCarthy is there yet either. But they’re seeing it slowly come together. Over the course of nine offseason practices, McCarthy didn’t wow every day. In fact, depending on who you ask, his minicamp was more uneven than electric. Still, that didn’t rattle the Vikings’ conviction. Because what they’re building isn’t meant to explode in June. It’s supposed to reach its pinnacle by 2026. The Vikings finished last year with an impressive 14-3 win-loss record.

While talking about the first-round pick (10th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler made a massive reveal on the June 14 episode of the Sports Center. While talking about their future route, he noted, “They didn’t sign (Aaron) Rodgers and went with McCarthy because they believe in their three-year plan. A young quarterback, they like on a rookie scale, so they’ll be aggressive on the roster without him (Rodgers). They believe they can win a Super Bowl in the next three years.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

They don’t want JJ McCarthy to just be functional. He’s supposed to be foundational. The 4-year $218.8 million rookie contract gave Minnesota the flexibility to stack talent while keeping their QB cap hit low. Yes, there will be hiccups. But this isn’t about OTAs in June. This is about whether McCarthy’s composure, processing, and arm will compound by year 2, peak by year 3. And when it does, the Vikings want an aggressive Super Bowl-caliber roster around him.

Even the Vikes HC Kevin O’Connell showed confidence in his QB, “I feel really good about where he’s at fundamentally, but it’s still that 10,000 reps, that 10,000 hours.” So, don’t expect the QB to be crowned in July. But don’t count out the idea that this is the quiet start of something seismic. The Vikings didn’t buy a shortcut with Aaron Rodgers. They drafted a timeline. They’re betting on McCarthy to make good on it. And if Jeremy Fowler’s right, they believe the countdown is already on.

Even the 22-year-old is watching these developments silently, focusing only on his performance. And he looks ready to go.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

JJ McCarthy impresses Vikings in the OTAs

JJ McCarthy is already climbing out of a rough first impression window. A torn meniscus during last year’s preseason opener against the Raiders required two procedures, one to repair the tear, the other to handle swelling that slowed his rehab. For much of the past year, the question wasn’t when he’d be ready to play but when he’d look like himself again. That’s why this new tone around his performance matters.

via Imago J. J. McCarthy Via: Instagram: jjmccarthy

Fowler reported on the injury part too, “Coming off that knee issue, they knew he could start a little slowly. But they like the way he’s throwing the ball. They feel very comfortable with where he’s at going into training camp.” And over the course of their OTAs, the QB has looked stronger and powerful than before. It’s the fresh path they have embarked upon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The young boy is already making his claims to be the franchise starter. Back in April, he said, “I know I’m ready to start, because of all the work I’ve put in and just the confidence in my skills and abilities and just being able to do my job.” By showing the door to Sam Darnold, the franchise is also ready to go ahead with JJ McCarthy. It’s his time to shine and, by the looks of it, expect something magical.